Live
News|Elections

South Korea: Moon’s party dealt crushing defeats in mayoral polls

Conservative opposition People Power Party wins landslide victories in votes for the mayors of the country’s two biggest cities of Seoul and Busan.

Oh Se-hoon (centre) of the conservative People Power Party defeated his Democratic opponent by 57.5 percent to 39.2 percent, winning all the city's 25 districts [Song Kyung-Seok/AFP]
Oh Se-hoon (centre) of the conservative People Power Party defeated his Democratic opponent by 57.5 percent to 39.2 percent, winning all the city's 25 districts [Song Kyung-Seok/AFP]
8 Apr 2021

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party has suffered devastating defeats in elections for the mayors of the country’s two biggest cities, results showed on Thursday, amid political scandals and policy blunders.

The election on Wednesday was widely seen a key barometer for potential political shifts for Moon’s progressive party with less than one year left before a March 9 presidential election.

The mayoral posts, both held by Democratic Party members, became vacant last year as a result of sexual harassment allegations, with Seoul mayor Park Won-soon killing himself while the leader of the southern port of Busan resigned.

Between them, the two municipalities account for about a quarter of the national population.

In Seoul, Oh Se-hoon of the conservative People Power Party defeated his Democratic opponent by 57.5 percent to 39.2 percent, according to the National Election Commission, winning all the city’s 25 districts.

“I can’t hold back the heavy sense of responsibility that’s really weighing down on my mind,” said Oh.

Park Young-sun (centre) candidate for mayor of the ruling Democratic Party, was defeated by her conservative opponent in the by-election [Photo by Jung Yeon-je /AFP]
In Busan, People Party candidate Park Hyung-joon received 62.7 percent of the votes, beating Democrat Kim Young-choon who earned 34.4 percent.

Voter turnout was 58.2 percent in Seoul and 52.7 percent in Busan from some 12.16 million eligible to cast ballots, exceeding 50 percent in a snap election for local offices for the first time, according to the commission.

The two new mayors will serve out the remaining 14 months of their predecessors’ four-year terms.

‘Public reprimand’

Moon and his Democratic Party have been struggling with plummeting ratings in recent months amid public outrage over soaring housing prices, deepening inequality and corruption and sex abuse scandals involving senior officials.

In a statement, the ruling party said it “humbly accepts the public sentiment displayed in the election results”, adding: “We have caused the public huge disappointment due to our shortcomings.”

In a separate statement, Moon said that he takes it as a “reprimand” from the public.

According to the presidential palace spokesman Kang Min-seok, the president pledged to carry out his duties with a “humble demeanour and heavy sense of responsibility”.

Moon was also quoted as saying that he will concentrate his efforts on meeting the people’s “desperate demands,” including overcoming the COVID-19 crisis,  revitalising the economy and rooting out corruption.

Moon – who is limited to a single term by South Korea’s constitution – saw his approval ratings plunge to a record-low of 32 percent last week, with 58 percent disapproving of the job he is doing, according to a survey by Gallup Korea.

The latest vote result is in stark contrast to the parliamentary elections one year ago, when the Democratic Party enjoyed a sweeping victory that gave it a super-majority at the National Assembly.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

‘Hazel by Walmart’: US retailer hints at fintech unit details

New patent filed by Walmart, the world's biggest retailer, includes financial services such as issuing credit cards, credit-repair services, financial-portfolio analysis and consulting [File: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg]

Hong Kong democracy activist granted asylum in the UK

Law said on Wednesday that he had been granted asylum in the UK after several interviews over four months [File: Yara Nard/Reuters]

Myanmar’s UK envoy says military attache ‘occupied’ embassy

Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kyaw Zwar Minn, stands with police officers locked outside the Myanmar Embassy in London on Wednesday evening [Niklas Halle'n/AFP]

Bolsonaro again refuses lockdown as Brazil COVID crisis drags on

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the threat of COVID-19 and opposed lockdowns despite a surge in infections, hospitalisations and deaths [File: Adriano Machado/Reuters]
Most Read

Kim says North Korea facing its ‘worst-ever situation’

Kim Jong Un addresses a conference of officials in the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang [KCNA via Reuters]

Egypt’s el-Sisi warns ‘all options open’ after dam talks fail

Downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan view the dam as a threat [File: NASA handout/Reuters]

There are grounds for concern about solar power

Goats graze in between solar panels in Puertollano, near Ciudad Real, central Spain, on April 10, 2019 [File: Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]

Ramadan 2021: Fasting hours around the world