Live
News|Muslim Brotherhood

Egypt sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader to life in prison

Court finds Mahmoud Ezzat, acting supreme guide of the country’s oldest Islamist organisation, guilty of ‘terror’ acts.

Mahmoud Ezzat was sentenced on charges of inciting violence and supplying firearms during clashes outside the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in 2013, a judicial source says [File: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Mahmoud Ezzat was sentenced on charges of inciting violence and supplying firearms during clashes outside the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in 2013, a judicial source says [File: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
8 Apr 2021

A senior leader of Egypt’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group has been convicted on “terror” charges and sentenced to life in prison, state media has reported.

According to the state-owned Middle East News Agency, a Cairo court on Thursday found Mahmoud Ezzat, the acting supreme guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, guilty of “terror acts” that followed the 2013 military overthrow of Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi.

Ezzat was sentenced on charges of inciting violence and supplying firearms during clashes outside the Brotherhood’s headquarters between its supporters and opponents in 2013, Reuters news agency reported, citing a judicial source. Other senior members of the Brotherhood, the country’s oldest Islamist organisation, have been sentenced to life in prison in the same case.

Ezzat’s lawyer made no immediate comment. At the time of Ezzat’s arrest, the Brotherhood said he had been pursued on “false political charges”.

Last summer, 76-year-old Ezzat was arrested after police found him hiding in an apartment on the outskirts of Cairo, the latest blow to the movement that has been the target of a crackdown.

According to authorities at the time, a search of the apartment uncovered computers and mobile phones with encrypted software that allowed Ezzat to communicate with group members in Egypt and abroad. Documents with “destructive plans” were also found, police said.

Ezzat had been at large since the summer of 2013, after the military removed Morsi, who hailed from Brotherhood ranks.

Morsi’s short-lived rule proved divisive and provoked mass protests nationwide. The former president died after collapsing in court during one of his trials in June 2019.

Ezzat was believed to have fled the country along with many of the group’s leaders following the crackdown on their organisation.

Ezzat was an influential former deputy to Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie, and considered a hardliner within the group. He became acting leader after Badie’s arrest in August 2013.

He was previously convicted of several crimes related to “terror” and sentenced twice to death in absentia. Following his arrest, he was retried, as Egyptian law dictates.

Other senior members of the group have been jailed or left the country.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Foreign lenders cutting ties with Lebanon’s central bank: Sources

Foreign banks turned cautious on Lebanon when the government defaulted on its debt last year - and they became even more wary as its currency crashed and a standoff over the makeup of a new government deepened in recent months [File: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

US jobless claims rise to 744,000 as layoffs continue

If you include supplemental federal programmes that were established last year to help the unemployed endure the COVID-19 crisis, a total of 18.2 million people are receiving some form of jobless aid the week of March 20 in the United States [File: Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo]

Djibouti’s Guelleh expected to win fifth term in election

Ismail Omar Guelleh has held power in the Horn of Africa nation for 22 years [File: Eric Feferberg/AFP]

One protester killed in Benin days before polls: Health official

People in the opposition stronghold of Toui protesting against against President Patrice Talon [Yanick Folly/AFP]
Most Read

Sri Lanka arrests ‘Mrs World’ after on-stage fracas, assault

Jurie yanked the crown off de Silva minutes after she was declared Mrs Sri Lanka 2020 [AFP]

US warns China over ‘aggressive’ moves on Philippines, Taiwan

On Monday, China's aircraft carrier Liaoning led a naval exercise near Taiwan, an ally of the US [File: Stringer/Reuters]

Photographing the final days of Gaddafi and his last stronghold

Anti-Gaddafi fighters from Benghazi engage in a firefight with snipers who are loyalists to Colonel Muammar Gaddafi during a street fight in Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte, Libya, on October 19, 2011 [Mauricio Lima]

Joe Biden unveils executive actions for gun control in the US

The White House has called for congressional action on gun violence, but legislation faces slim chances of passing [File: Jim Young/Reuters]