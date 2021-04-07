Live
News|Elections

Palestinian leader in good health after check up in Germany

Mahmoud Abbas is set to return to the West Bank on Thursday ahead of the first Palestinian election held in 15 years.

President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [File: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [File: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
7 Apr 2021

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is in good health and is set to return to the occupied West Bank on Thursday following a medical check abroad less than two months before anticipated Palestinian elections.

The news came from the presidential office on Wednesday as the 85-year-old leader flew to Germany on Monday for a routine medical examination.

Abbas attended public events in recent days and there was no indication he was ill. He also received the first shipment of a coronavirus vaccine last month.

However, the longtime Palestinian leader is a heavy smoker with a history of heart problems. In 2018, he was also admitted to hospital with pneumonia, while he was treated in the United States during a trip to address the United Nations Security Council during the same year.

Elections upcoming

Abbas’s medical check comes weeks before the first Palestinian polls in 15 years are set to take place. Legislative elections are scheduled for May 22, with a presidential vote set for July 31.

The Palestinians have not held a vote since 2006, when the Hamas group won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections. A year later, Hamas removed Abbas’s Fatah party’s forces from the Gaza Strip, leaving Abbas in control of Palestinian areas in the West Bank.

Abbas, who was elected president of the Palestinian Authority following the death of Yasser Arafat in 2004, has not yet declared whether he intends to run again.

Hamas representatives arrive to register their list for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Ramallah [File: Ali Sawafta/Reuters]
His official mandate ran out in 2009 but he has been ruling by decree since then. He has never chosen a successor and several senior members of Fatah are believed to be eyeing the position.

The secular Fatah party, which controls the West Bank, is facing internal challenges from dissident factions, including the Freedom List, led by Nasser al-Qudwa, a nephew of the late Arafat.

Freedom has been endorsed by Marwan Barghouti, a popular leader who is serving multiple life sentences in Israel on the charge of organising deadly attacks during the second Palestinian Intifada (uprising) during 2000-05.

Abbas’s former Gaza security chief, Mohammed Dahlan, who is currently in exile in Abu Dhabi, is also backing a list of challengers.

Former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad, an ex-World Bank official with a track record of fighting corruption, is supporting his own group.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Kim says North Korea facing its ‘worst-ever situation’

Kim Jong Un addresses a conference of officials in the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang [KCNA via Reuters]

Afghanistan tops agenda of Russia-Pakistan talks in Islamabad

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad, Pakistan [AFP]

Malaysia’s Najib Razak faces bankruptcy over $400m tax bill

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, centre, wearing a face mask arrives at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, April 5, 2021 [Vincent Thian/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Another grim day of record new COVID cases in India

People wait in a queue to get their swab sample taken to test for COVID-19 at a camp outside the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. [Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]
Most Read

Iranian ship attacked in the Red Sea

The incident was the latest in a reported series of attacks on Israeli and Iranian-owned ships since late February [File: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images]

Canada faces ‘very serious third wave’ of pandemic: Trudeau

Canada is seeing rising hospitalisations, intensive care unit admissions, and the spread of more easily transmissible coronavirus variants, Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

Ramadan 2021: Fasting hours around the world

When is Ramadan 2021?