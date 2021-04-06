Live
News|Prison

Manhunt on for 1,800 inmates after brazen Nigeria prison attack

Assailants were heavily armed with assault weapons, rocket-propelled grenades, and improvised explosive devices.

The coordinated attacks come less than two weeks after another wave of violence in southeastern Nigeria [File: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]
The coordinated attacks come less than two weeks after another wave of violence in southeastern Nigeria [File: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]
6 Apr 2021

Attackers armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades have launched a series of coordinated attacks in southeastern Nigeria, freeing more than 1,800 inmates from a prison.

The attacks began at approximately 2am Monday in Owerri, a town in the state of Imo, and lasted for about two hours, according to local resident Uche Okafor. Gunmen also assaulted other police and military buildings, authorities said.

“Efforts are in top gear to re-arrest the fleeing detainees,” said Nigeria prison spokesman Francis Enobore, adding that 35 other inmates stayed behind during the prison break.

The coordinated attacks come less than two weeks after another wave of violence in southeastern Nigeria, when at least a dozen security officers were killed during attacks on four police stations, military checkpoints, and prison vehicles.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Nigeria inspector general of police blamed the the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network, a paramilitary wing of the secessionist movement active in the region.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the attackers… are members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra,” said Frank Mba, a spokesman for the Nigeria police force.

The IPOB has said it is fighting to protect the Igbo people from foreign armed invaders, but the group denied it was behind the prison attack.

Police said the assailants were heavily armed with assault weapons, rocket-propelled grenades, and improvised explosive devices during the violence.

“The attempt by the attackers to gain access to the police armoury at the headquarters was totally and appropriately resisted,” a police statement said.

Several police stations have been attacked in southeastern Nigeria since January, with large amounts of ammunition stolen. No groups have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

In Pictures: Hunt for survivors after deadly Indonesian cyclone

Debris from flooding fills a field at the headquarters of the military command in Waiwerang, Adonara Island, Indonesia. [Rofinus Monteiro/AP Photo]

India steps up anti-Maoist operations after 22 policemen killed

Security officers carry the body of a colleague killed in an attack by Maoist fighters, during a wreath laying ceremony in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh state [Reuters]

Credit Suisse estimates Archegos loss at $4.7bn, shakes up board

Credit Suisse has dumped more than $2bn worth of stock to end its exposure to Archegos Capital [File: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters]

Iran indicts 10 officials over downed Ukraine airliner

The debris of the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed after being hit by missiles after takeoff from Iran's airport last year [File: Reuters]
Most Read

How dangerous is India’s ‘double mutant’ COVID-19 variant?

When is Ramadan 2021?

Philippines warns China of ‘unwanted hostilities’ in sea dispute

Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenza said on Sunday he was 'no fool' to believe Beijing's explanation of the presence of the 'maritime militia' vessels at Whitsun Reef adding that the boats should 'get out of there' [Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters]

China’s vaccine diplomacy stumbles in Southeast Asia

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, poses with Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian in front of a military plane carrying Sinovac vaccines at the Villamor Air Base in Manila, Philippines on February 28, 2021 [File: King Rodriguez/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP]