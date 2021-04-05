Live
News|Joe Biden

US asks Russia to explain ‘provocations’ on Ukraine border

The US State Department says there are ‘credible’ reports of Russian military movements bordering eastern Ukraine.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States would be concerned by any effort by Moscow to intimidate Ukraine, whether it occurred on Russian territory or within Ukraine. [File: Carolyn Kaster/Pool via Reuters]
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States would be concerned by any effort by Moscow to intimidate Ukraine, whether it occurred on Russian territory or within Ukraine. [File: Carolyn Kaster/Pool via Reuters]
5 Apr 2021

The United States has asked Russia to explain recent “provocations” on Ukraine’s border, the US State Department said on Monday, after reported Russian troop buildup and movements drew international concern last week.

The department said reports on Russian movements bordering eastern Ukraine, which have become the latest point of tension in icy US-Russian relations less than three months after US President Joe Biden took office, were “credible”.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US would be concerned by any effort by Moscow to intimidate Ukraine whether it occurred on Russian territory or within Ukraine.

The department said it is ready to engage on the situation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of ‘muscle-flexing’ [File: Reuters]
“We’ve asked Russia for an explanation of these provocations,” Price said.

“But more importantly, what we have signaled with our Ukrainian partners is a message of reassurance.”

The comments followed a telephone call on Friday in which Biden reassured his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of “unwavering support” in Ukraine’s confrontation with Russia-backed separatists holding parts of the eastern Donbas region.

Russia on Monday denied that Russian military movements posed a threat to Ukraine and dismissed fears of a buildup even as it warned that it would respond to new Ukrainian sanctions against Russian companies.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “recent escalations of Russian aggression and escalation in eastern Ukraine” is “something we’re watching closely”.

Last week, the NATO alliance also expressed concern over what is said was a large Russian military buildup on Russia’s side of the border with eastern Ukraine.

For his part, Zelenskyy has accused Russia of whipping up tensions.

“Muscle-flexing in the form of military exercises and possible provocations along the border is a traditional Russian affair,” the Ukrainian president said in a statement on April 1.

Ukraine, Western countries and NATO accuse Russia of sending troops and heavy weapons to prop up proxies in Donbas in 2014.

Moscow has said it only provides political and humanitarian support to separatist fighters in what it casts as an internal conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov played down the build-up last week, saying “it poses no threat to anyone” and that Russia was taking measures to ensure the security of its own borders.

“There is increased activity on the perimeter of Russia’s borders by NATO, other alliances, individual countries – it all obliges us to be vigilant,” he said.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

To the moon? Cryptocurrency market cap surges past $2 trillion

Bitcoin has been on a tear as institutional investors dabble in cryptocurrencies as a way to boost returns on cash in a world of near-zero interest rates [File: Benoit Tessier/Illustration/Reuters]

Top Senate Republican slams corporate activism over Georgia law

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's rebuke comes as a number of corporations, including Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co, have criticised Georgia’s new election law, which civil rights groups say serves to disenfranchise Black voters [File: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg]

Navalny says continuing hunger strike despite cough, fever

Navalny has accused prison staff of denying him proper treatment for acute back and leg pain [File: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters]

Amazon broke US law by firing employee activists: Labour board

Amazon user-experience designers Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa sought to draw attention to the demands of the company's warehouse workers for better job conditions, but said they were fired shortly after circulating an invitation to their coworkers to attend a virtual event connecting warehouse workers and tech employees [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
Most Read

How dangerous is India’s ‘double mutant’ COVID-19 variant?

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah signs letter declaring loyalty to king

Jordan's former heir to the throne Prince Hamzah has been accused of being involved in a seditious conspiracy to 'destabilise the kingdom's security' [File: Ali Jarekji/Reuters]

China demands secrecy in its loans to developing countries: Study

The findings of AidData's report raises questions about China's role as one of the large economies that has agreed to a 'common framework' to help poorer nations cope with the financial pressure of COVID-19, one of the report's authors says [File: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images]

Dangerous divergence: US, China seen growing faster than others

Too many people face job losses and rising poverty, according to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva [File: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg]