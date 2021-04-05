Live
News|Vladimir Putin

Putin signs law allowing him two more terms as Russia’s leader

The legislation allows the 68-year-old Russian president the possibility to stay in power until 2036.

Kremlin opponents have said the constitutional reforms were a pretext to allow Putin to become 'president for life' [Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin/Reuters]
Kremlin opponents have said the constitutional reforms were a pretext to allow Putin to become 'president for life' [Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin/Reuters]
5 Apr 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given final approval to legislation allowing him to hold office for two additional six-year terms, opening the possibility for him to stay in power until 2036.

The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has already been in power for more than two decades, signed off on the bill on Monday, according to a copy posted on the government’s legal information portal.

Putin proposed the change last year as part of constitutional reforms that Russians overwhelmingly backed in a vote in July.

The Russian president, who has been in power for longer than any other Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin – said he would decide later whether to run again in 2024 when his current six-year term ends.

He has argued that resetting the term count was necessary to keep his lieutenants focused on their work instead of “darting their eyes in search for possible successors”.

The constitutional amendments also emphasised the primacy of Russian law over international norms and outlawed same-sex marriages.

Nearly 78 percent of voters approved the constitutional amendments during the balloting that lasted for a week and concluded on July 1. Turnout was 68 percent.

Following the vote, Russian lawmakers have methodically modified the national legislation, approving the relevant laws.

Putin was first elected president in 2000 and served two consecutive four-year terms. His ally Dmitry Medvedev took his place in 2008, which critics saw as a way around Russia’s limit of two consecutive terms for presidents.

While in office, Medvedev signed off on legislation extending terms to six years starting with the next president. Putin then returned to the Kremlin in 2012 and won re-election in 2018.

‘President for life’

Kremlin opponents have said the constitutional reforms were a pretext to allow Putin to become “president for life”.

“They really think that if they managed to deceive human laws, then they will be able to deceive the laws of nature,” opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman wrote on Twitter.

The opposition has criticised the July constitutional vote, arguing that it was tarnished by widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities, as well as a lack of transparency and hurdles hindering independent monitoring.

In the months since the vote, Russia has also imprisoned the country’s most prominent opposition figure, Alexey Navalny.

Navalny, 44, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

In February, Navalny was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for violating the terms of his probation while convalescing in Germany.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Race to the bottom: Yellen makes case for global minimum tax rate

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that a minimum global corporate tax rate will help ensure that everyone pays their share in funding public projects, but critics of the proposal argue that the burden of higher taxes will fall mostly on workers and only drive away corporations and investment [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah signs letter declaring loyalty to king

Jordan's former heir to the throne Prince Hamzah has been accused of being involved in a seditious conspiracy to 'destabilise the kingdom's security' [File: Ali Jarekji/Reuters]

US: Iran talks unlikely to lead to an ‘immediate breakthrough’

The US and Iran are set for indirect talks in an effort to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers plus the EU [File: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]

Lopez Obrador shifts gears, now says he won’t get COVID-19 jab

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador appears to have switched course from last week when he said he would be taking the vaccine as a precaution [File: Edgard Garrido/Reuters]
Most Read

How dangerous is India’s ‘double mutant’ COVID-19 variant?

China demands secrecy in its loans to developing countries: Study

The findings of AidData's report raises questions about China's role as one of the large economies that has agreed to a 'common framework' to help poorer nations cope with the financial pressure of COVID-19, one of the report's authors says [File: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images]

Saudi Arabia to allow only ‘immunised’ pilgrims to Mecca

Muslim pilgrims keep social distance while performing their final Tawaf, marking the end of Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on August 2, 2020. [Sultan Al-Masoudi/Handout via Reuters]

US Supreme court dismisses case on Trump blocking Twitter critics

The case involved seven people who were blocked from Trump's Twitter account after criticising him - and who sued along with Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute [File: Will Dunham/Reuters]