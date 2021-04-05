Live
News|Military

Australian couple released from detention in Myanmar

Matthew O’Kane and Christa Avery were put under house arrest after trying to leave Myanmar on a relief flight in March. 

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on February 1 [Handout/ AFP]
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on February 1 [Handout/ AFP]
5 Apr 2021

Two Australians who were detained in Myanmar late last month have been released and allowed to leave the Southeast Asian country without charge.

In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade welcomed the couple’s release and said Australian officials had “provided consular assistance” to the couple during their detention and release.

Matthew O’Kane and Christa Avery departed Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, on Sunday, the statement said.

The pair – who ran a bespoke consultancy business in Myanmar – were put under house arrest after trying to leave the country on a relief flight in March.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the country’s military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government on February 1.

“I am, of course, incredibly relieved to have been released and to be on my way home with my husband, Matt,” Avery said in a statement.

“Even though I knew that I had done nothing wrong, it was very stressful being held under house arrest for two weeks.”

A third Australian, economist Sean Turnell, an adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi, who was arrested a week after the coup remains in custody.

The economist and university professor was the first foreign national arrested following the military’s power grab.

He is being investigated by the Myanmar military over alleged immigration and state secrets offences.

Avery said she hoped Turnell could be at the very least moved “to house arrest for his physical, mental and emotional wellbeing”.

More than 2,500 people have been detained since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.

Canberra has suspended military cooperation with Naypyidaw and has advised its citizens to leave the country if it is safe to do so.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Dangerous divergence: US, China seen growing faster than others

Too many people face job losses and rising poverty, according to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva [File: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg]

ByteDance to India court: Freezing local bank accounts is illegal

ByteDance Ltd's TikTok app was one of the most popular video app in the country before it was banned last year [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

India’s daily COVID cases surpass 100,000 mark for the first time

Funeral held for Salvadoran woman killed in Mexico police custody

Relatives stand by the coffin that contains the body of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican police officer was seen kneeling on her back in a video, at a cemetery during her burial in Sonsonate, El Salvador on April 4, 2021 [Jose Cabezas/ Reuters]
Most Read

Turkey condemns warning by retired admirals over Bosphorus treaty

The proposed Istanbul Canal would allow ships to transit between the Mediterranean and the Black Sea without passing through part of the straits that are covered by the treaty [Yasin Akgul/AFP]

Profile: Who is Jordan’s Prince Hamzah?

King Abdullah stripped Prince Hamzah of his title of the crown prince in 2004 [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]

Jordan gov’t accuses ex-crown prince of ‘malicious plot’

Prince Hamzah (L) with his half brother King Abullah of Jordan (R) [File: Mike Nelson/EPA]

Egypt puts on a show as it moves royal mummies to new home

Egypt held a parade celebrating the transport of 22 of its prized royal mummies from Egyptian Museum to he newly opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilization [AP Photo]