Live
News|Conflict

Afghan president proposes three-phase peace roadmap: Report

Ashraf Ghani will put forward a three-phase peace roadmap for Afghanistan during a proposed meeting in Turkey, Reuters reports.

Ghani's plan will be presented as a counter to proposals put forward by Washington [File: Rahmat Gul/AP]
Ghani's plan will be presented as a counter to proposals put forward by Washington [File: Rahmat Gul/AP]
5 Apr 2021

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani will put forward a three-phase peace roadmap for Afghanistan during a proposed meeting in Turkey, seeking an agreement with the Taliban and a ceasefire before elections, a document seen by Reuters news agency shows.

The United States is pushing for a conference to be hosted by Turkey, with the involvement of the United Nations, this month to finalise a peace deal between the government and the Taliban as a May 1 deadline looms for the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Ghani’s plan will be presented as a counter to proposals put forward by Washington – and rejected by the Afghan government – that envisage immediately drawing up a new legal system for an interim administration to include Taliban representatives.

The document shows that Ghani’s Reaching an Endstate proposal will include, in the first phase, a consensus on a political settlement and an internationally monitored ceasefire.

The second phase will be holding a presidential election and the establishment of a “government of peace” and implementation arrangements for moving towards the new political system.

The third phase will involve building a “constitutional framework, reintegration of refugees and development” for Afghanistan moving forward.

A senior government official said Ghani has already shared his road map with foreign capitals.

A date for the Turkey meeting is yet to be decided, but multiple sources told Reuters it could take place in the next two weeks.

The Afghan government and a number of politicians said they would have to agree on an agenda with the Taliban before the meeting.

In a statement last month, the Taliban threatened to resume hostilities against foreign troops in Afghanistan if they did not meet the May 1 deadline set out in an agreement between the armed group and the Trump administration last year.

US President Joe Biden said this month it would be “hard” to withdraw the last US troops from Afghanistan by May 1 “just in terms of tactical reasons”, but he said he did not think they would still be there next year.

A senior government official said the Taliban was willing to extend the May 1 deadline and would not resume attacks against foreign forces in exchange for the release of thousands of their prisoners held by the Kabul authorities.

Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman in Qatar, said no such offer had been made.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Malaysia’s Najib appeals 1MDB-linked corruption conviction

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia April 5, 2021 [Lim Huey Teng/ Reuters]

Saudi Arabia’s scramble for an exit strategy in Yemen

A Houthi fighter holds his weapon during a rally against six years of a Saudi-led military operation in the capital Sanaa last month [Hani Mohammed/AP]

Spain to see if workweek can be four days without harming economy

Under the programme employees will get the same salaries despite putting in fewer hours [File: Paul Hanna/Bloomberg]

Global stocks rise, spurred by surge in US employment data

Global stocks climbed on hopes of economic activity resuming in the US as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out [File: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg]
Most Read

India’s daily COVID cases surpass 100,000 mark for the first time

People shop at a crowded marketplace amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India [Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]

Turkey arrests 10 retired admirals over government criticism

The waterway between Europe and Asia through the two straits in Turkey is clogged with maritime traffic [File: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg]

Turkey condemns warning by retired admirals over Bosphorus treaty

The proposed Istanbul Canal would allow ships to transit between the Mediterranean and the Black Sea without passing through part of the straits that are covered by the treaty [Yasin Akgul/AFP]

Dangerous divergence: US, China seen growing faster than others

Too many people face job losses and rising poverty, according to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva [File: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg]