Live
News

‘A coup’: Palestinian factions slam parliamentary poll delay

Hamas says President Abbas’s decision ‘coup against the path of national partnership and consensus’.

A delay risks inflaming tensions in a politically fractured Palestinian society [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
A delay risks inflaming tensions in a politically fractured Palestinian society [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
30 Apr 2021

The Palestinian Hamas movement, which governs the besieged Gaza Strip, has slammed President Mahmoud Abbas’s decision to delay parliamentary polls that were scheduled to take place on May 22.

Late on Thursday, President Abbas announced the postponement, citing Israel’s rejection of allowing elections to be held in occupied East Jerusalem. He stressed, however, that once Israel permits elections in Jerusalem, he will hold the polls “within a week”.

“We received with regret the Fatah [group] and Palestinian Authority’s decision represented through its chairman, Mr Mahmoud Abbas, to disrupt the Palestinian elections,” the Hamas group said in a statement.

It said it held the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Fatah fully responsible for the postponement and its repercussions, considering such a step “a coup against the path of national partnership and consensus”.

The statement said Hamas had boycotted the meeting, as “it knew earlier that the PA and Fatah are heading to disrupt the elections for other calculations not related to Jerusalem”.

Also rejecting the decision, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine called for adherence to national agreements to hold the elections, adding that it will seek all means to reverse the decision to postpone the vote.

The European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, also condemned the decision to delay the long-awaited polls.

“The decision to postpone the planned Palestinian elections, including the legislative elections originally scheduled for 22 May, is deeply disappointing,” Borrell said in a statement.

“We strongly encourage all Palestinian actors to resume efforts to build on the successful talks between the factions over recent months. A new date for elections should be set without delay.”

The delay risks inflaming tensions in a politically fractured Palestinian society.

Earlier this week, Al-Quds daily, known for being close to the PA, revealed that Abbas was under Arab and American pressure to delay the polls. It said the pressure was due to the likelihood of Hamas winning the elections.

Protests

Speaking to Al Jazeera before the decision, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank said if the Palestinian government really wanted to hold a vote, it would have found a solution.

“It’s easy to find excuses,” a Palestinian shopkeeper said.

Following Abbas’s decision, hundreds of angry Palestinians gathered in the central city of Ramallah and the Gaza Strip to condemn the move.

“We have an entire generation of young people that doesn’t know what elections mean,” Tariq Khudairi, a protester in Ramallah, told AFP news agency. “This generation has the right to elect its leaders.”

Buying time

Abbas’s critics had charged that he would use the Jerusalem issue to buy time as Fatah’s political prospects deteriorated.

Hamas was seen as better organised than Fatah and well placed to gain ground in the West Bank.

Observers also see the Jerusalem issue as a possible pretext for the cancellation because a victory for Abbas’s heavily divided Fatah is considered uncertain.

In recent polls, two-thirds of respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the president.

Abbas has also faced challenges from Fatah splinter groups, including one led by Nasser al-Kidwa, a nephew of iconic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, and another by a powerful, exiled former Fatah security chief, Mohammed Dahlan.

‘Nonsense’

During the last Palestinian election, East Jerusalem residents cast ballots on the outskirts of the city and thousands voted in post offices, a symbolic move agreed to by Israel.

Israel’s foreign ministry said this week that elections were “an internal Palestinian issue, and that Israel has no intention of intervening in them or preventing them”.

But it made no comment on voting in Jerusalem, the city it describes as its “undivided capital” and where it now bans all Palestinian political activity.

Abbas told PLO leaders that he had received a message from Israel saying it could not offer guidance on the Jerusalem issue because the Jewish state currently had no government.

Israel is itself mired in its worst-ever political crisis, with no government yet formed following the inconclusive March 23 elections.

Israeli ‘veto’

Speaking to reporters before Friday’s announcement, Palestinian journalist and Abbas critic Nadia Harhash said using Jerusalem to justify a postponement “is definitely not a smart move for the PA”.

Harhash, an election candidate in an anti-Abbas faction, argued it gives Israel de facto veto power over the Palestinian right to vote.

Hamas had also said a delay amounted to a surrender to “the [Israeli] occupation’s veto”.

The elections have been seen in part as a unified effort by the Hamas and the Fatah to bolster international faith in Palestinian governance before possible renewed US-led diplomacy under President Joe Biden, after four years of Donald Trump that saw Washington endorse key Israeli objectives.

Analysts said Abbas had hoped the elections would allow Fatah and Hamas to continue sharing power, but felt threatened by the emergence of strong splinter factions and the rise of new groups critical of his leadership.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Almost half of Myanmar risks falling into poverty by 2022: UNDP

Women and children are likely to feel the brunt of a steep increase in poverty caused by COVID-19 and February's military coup, according to the United Nations Development Programme [File: Ann Wang/Reuters]

US: Former Trump lawyer Giuliani defiant after FBI raid

Federal investigators are probing former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine [File: Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Insider attacks against Afghan army surged this year: Report

US troops invaded Afghanistan in 2001 in pursuit of Osama bin Laden following the September 11 attacks [File: Massoud Hossaini/AP Photo]

At least three killed in landslides on Indonesia’s Sumatra island

Authorities say at least nine people were missing who were feared buried beneath a mountain of mud and debris [AFP]
Most Read

Dozens ‘crushed to death’ in Israel pilgrimage stampede

Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand next to left over belongings on Mount Meron after the deadly stampede [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Uganda finds India COVID variant, Mumbai vaccine centres closed

Signs announcing that vaccines are out of stock are seen at a COVID-19 vaccination centre closed for three days in Mumbai [Punit Paranjpe/AFP]

In Pictures: Jewish worshippers perish in Israel stampede

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the stampede a “great tragedy” and said everyone was praying for the victims [Jack Guez/AFP]

What we know about India COVID variant as virus sweeps South Asia

Patients suffering from COVID-19 seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]