Live
News

Indonesia says it will salvage submarine that sank off Bali

Grieving relatives cast flowers into the sea to pay their respects to the 53 crew members killed in the disaster.

Families and colleagues of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine's crew members visit the site of the incident to pay their respects [Prasto Wardoyo/Reuters]
Families and colleagues of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine's crew members visit the site of the incident to pay their respects [Prasto Wardoyo/Reuters]
30 Apr 2021

Indonesia said it will salvage a submarine that sank off the coast of Bali earlier this month as grieving relatives cast flowers into the sea to pay their respects to the 53 crew members killed in the disaster.

Authorities had yet to confirm on Friday if they would try to haul up the KRI Nanggala 402 from the seafloor, after it was spotted cracked into three pieces. The navy said it was waiting on the arrival of two ships, including a vessel sent by China, that are equipped to handle deep-sea salvage operations.

High-powered magnets and air balloons were among the possible options, but how and when the cracked submarine would be brought to the surface was uncertain, said navy chief Yudo Margono.

“It’s hard to talk about specific timing, but I can say that as soon as help arrives, we’ll start,” he told reporters.

The submarine’s crew are believed to still be inside the vessel, Margono said.

An underwater rescue vehicle supplied by neighbouring Singapore gave visual confirmation that the German-built sub was lying on the seafloor more than 800 metres (2,600 feet) deep.

The eerie images were final confirmation that there was no hope of finding survivors.

The submarine’s 53-strong crew are believed to still be inside the vessel [Prasto Wardoyo/Reuters]

What happened?

The submarine, one of five in Indonesia’s fleet, disappeared last week while it was scheduled to take part in live torpedo training exercises.

The crew asked for permission to dive. It lost contact shortly after.

Later, search teams spotted an oil spill where the vessel was thought to have submerged, pointing to possible fuel tank damage and a catastrophic accident.

The military has yet to offer an official explanation for the sinking of the decades-old submarine, which was delivered to the Southeast Asian nation in 1981.

It has said, however, that the reconditioned vessel was seaworthy and discounted the possibility of an explosion.

The navy has said the submarine may have suffered a blackout and left the crew unable to perform emergency measures.

Its hull would have been torn apart as it sunk to depths far below what it was built to withstand, they said.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Pandemic-hit India says UAE is Plan B for T20 World Cup cricket

Then-captain of India MS Dhoni plays a shot against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup in 2014 [File: Reuters]

Indian states out of COVID vaccines as daily cases near 400,000

Aanchal Sharma cries over the body of her husband, who died from COVID-19 inside an ambulance in New Delhi [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Almost half of Myanmar risks falling into poverty by 2022: UNDP

Women and children are likely to feel the brunt of a steep increase in poverty caused by COVID-19 and February's military coup, according to the United Nations Development Programme [File: Ann Wang/Reuters]

‘A coup’: Palestinian factions slam parliamentary poll delay

A delay risks inflaming tensions in a politically fractured Palestinian society [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Most Read

Dozens ‘crushed to death’ in Israel pilgrimage stampede

Netanyahu said the stampede was one of the "worst" disasters in Israel's history [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

In Pictures: Jewish worshippers perish in Israel stampede

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the stampede a “great tragedy” and said everyone was praying for the victims [Jack Guez/AFP]

Uganda finds India COVID variant, Mumbai vaccine centres closed

Signs announcing that vaccines are out of stock are seen at a COVID-19 vaccination centre closed for three days in Mumbai [Punit Paranjpe/AFP]

US: Former Trump lawyer Giuliani defiant after FBI raid

Federal investigators are probing former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine [File: Jim Bourg/Reuters]