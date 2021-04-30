Live
News|Donald Trump

Investigators probing Giuliani role in Ukraine ambassador removal

Trump’s former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, targeted top US diplomat in Ukraine, who became a key impeachment witness.

Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump in happier days after Trump's 2016 election [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump in happier days after Trump's 2016 election [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
30 Apr 2021

Federal authorities investigating Rudy Giuliani are seeking information related to a former US ambassador to Ukraine who was removed from her job two years ago on orders of then-President Donald Trump, a lawyer for Giuliani said Friday.

Robert Costello confirmed via text message to The Associated Press that a search warrant served this week on Giuliani made reference to Marie Yovanovitch, who, as a central player in the first impeachment case against Trump, detailed a smear campaign by Giuliani and other Trump allies that preceded her 2019 removal from the job.

Costello said the warrant also referenced Ukraine’s former top prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko, who met with Giuliani and was also part of efforts to remove Yovanovitch from her position.

The fact that the warrant makes mention of Yovanovitch, and that it seeks communication between Giuliani and several Ukrainians, suggests authorities are attempting to determine whether Giuliani’s efforts to remove the ambassador were being done at the behest of Trump or of Ukrainians.

That distinction matters because federal law requires anyone lobbying the US on behalf of a foreign country or entity to register their work with the Justice Department.

The former mayor of New York City told Tucker Carlson of Fox News that the electronic devices seized at his Manhattan residence and a separate office on Wednesday would show he did not violate federal law as he sought to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine in 2019 to support Trump.

The New York Times newspaper was first to report on the warrant’s reference to Yovanovitch.

The May 2019 removal of Yovanovitch was one of the pivotal episodes of the Trump impeachment case, coming just months before a phone call in which Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter.

Trump and his Republican allies tried to turn Hunter Biden’s business dealings as a board member of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma into a US political scandal that would hurt Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy. Hunter denied any wrongdoing and the Republican scandal-mongering failed to gain traction.

Giuliani advanced those same efforts in his own discussions with Ukrainian officials, meeting with a Ukrainian legislator who released audio recordings during the 2020 presidential campaign in an effort to discredit Biden’s candidacy.

Yovanovitch, a career diplomat who served for decades under both Republican and Democratic presidents and was first appointed by Ronald Reagan, testified in chilling detail during the impeachment trial about a “smear campaign” against her by Giuliani and others before her firing.

Marie Yovanovitch, former US ambassador to Ukraine, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 15, 2019 [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Yovanovitch also told House impeachment investigators that she had been told by Ukrainian officials that Giuliani was in touch with Ukraine’s former top prosecutor Lutsenko “and that they had plans, and that they were going to, you know, do things, including to me”.

She said she was told Lutsenko “was looking to hurt me in the US”.

A lawyer for Yovanovitch declined to comment Friday.

Source: AP

Related

More from News

Military funds for Trump border wall to be cancelled

Former US President Donald Trump during a tour of US-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Colombia’s ex-FARC leaders admit kidnapping and other crimes

Ex-FARC commander Carlos Antonio Lozada admitted kidnappings were official policy of his former rebel group [File: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]

‘Sell in May & go away?’ US stocks pare biggest rally since Nov

With the S&P 500 rallying more than 10 percent in the first four months of 2021, the adage of 'sell in May and go away' may be on many investors’ minds [File: Akio Kon/Bloomberg]

AstraZeneca delays filing for US approval for COVID vaccine

Several countries have recommended that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine be given only to older people because of the potential side effects [File: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]
Most Read

Suicide bomb kills 21 people in Afghanistan’s Logar province

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at a post in Logar province [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Israel’s Netanyahu booed by bereaved protesters at stampede site

Netanyahu visited the site of the stampede but faced protests [Ronen Zvulun/AFP]

Photos: India’s deadly coronavirus surge follows crowded events

Indian holy men, or Naga Sadhu, make their way to take a holy dip in the Ganges river during the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on April 14, 2021. [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]

Starving Malagasy forced to eat leaves, locusts for survival

The UN's food agency warned the lives of children in southern Madagascar are in danger [File: Rijasolo/AFP]