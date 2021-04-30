India sees record rise in COVID cases, US aid arrives: Live news

India posts 386,452 new cases as US military plane brings the first emergency supplies to help India battle its devastating surge.

India on Friday posted yet another record daily rise in coronavirus cases as hospitals across the country run out of beds and oxygen.

A United States military plane has brought the first emergency supplies as part of a huge international aid operation to help the country battle its devastating surge.

Here are the latest updates:

9 mins ago (04:17 GMT)

India posts record daily rise in COVID cases

India has posted a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 386,452, while deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

India has added about 7.7 million cases to its total case load since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters news agency tally.

In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.

33 mins ago (03:53 GMT)

First US emergency aid arrives in India

A Super Galaxy military transporter carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders and other hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid coronavirus tests has landed at New Delhi’s international airport as the Indian capital battles a major pandemic crisis.

The delivery, which flew in from the Travis military base in California, followed talks this week between US President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The United States is delivering supplies worth more than $100 million in the coming days to provide urgent relief to our partners in India,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

US officials said the special flights, which will also bring equipment donated by companies and individuals, will continue into next week.

33 mins ago (03:53 GMT)

Delhi reports highest ever single-day deaths

India’s capital has reported its highest ever deaths on a single day due to COVID-19, Indian media reports said.

Government data shows 395 patients died in the last 24 hours in the city, which reported 24,235 new coronavirus cases during the same period.