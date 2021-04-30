Live
News

Car bomb kills dozens in Afghanistan’s Logar province

The car bomb in the provincial capital of Pul-e Alam also injured 60 people, a senior official says.

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at a post in Logar province [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
30 Apr 2021

A huge explosion has killed at least 30 people in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province, according to officials.

The car bomb detonated on Friday in Logar’s capital of Pul-e Alam near the home of the former head of the provincial council and not far from a hospital, Didar Lawang, the spokesman for Logar’s governor, said.

The house also operated as a guesthouse and the blast had struck just as guests were breaking their fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, according to the head of Logar’s provincial council, Hasibullah Stanekzai.

He said among the casualties were highschool students who had been staying at the house, having travelled to the capital to sit their university entrance exam, as well as pro-government militia members who were staying there while waiting for air transport to another distinct.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

Escalating violence

Violence in Afghanistan has escalated in recent weeks after US President Joe Biden announced the US would withdraw troops by September 11 to end 20 years of foreign military presence.

That decision angered the Taliban which had signed a deal with previous US President Donald Trump that specified troops would be gone from the country by May 1, subject to certain security guarantees.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said that the death toll from Friday’s blast could rise.

About 60 people were wounded, according to Stanekzai.

A ministry of health spokesman said about 40 people had been taken to hospital, some in a critical condition.

Source: News Agencies

