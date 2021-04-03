Al-Shabab fighters attack two Somali National Army bases

Al-Shabab says it launched a suicide attack on the Bariire base while simultaneously attacking the nearby Awdhigle base.

Al-Shabab fighters attacked two military bases belonging to the Somali National Army early on Saturday morning.

The bases, located 100km (60 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu, were struck by two explosions, witnesses said. A third explosion targeted a convoy of troops rushing to the bases from the capital after the attack.

There was no immediate official comment or details on casualties, but one army officer confirmed the attacks.

“We are on the way as reinforcement,” Ahmed Abdullahi told Reuters news agency by phone, adding the attacks occurred at the Bariire and Awdhigle bases.

Al-Shabab said it launched a vehicle-borne suicide-bomb attack on the Bariire base while simultaneously attacking the nearby Awdhigle base with a car bomb and fighters to prevent troops stationed there from reinforcing Bariire.

“We overran Bariire base, burnt three military vehicles and took two vehicles,” said Abdiasis Abu Musab, al-Shabab’s spokesman for military operations, referring to a brief occupation of Bariire.

He confirmed a third vehicle-borne explosive device hit a convoy of government troops racing from Mogadishu with reinforcements.

Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, has launched attacks for years and levied tolls on trade in a campaign to introduce strict religious law.