Live
News|Politics

France sanctions Lebanese figures ‘for preventing crisis exit’

No names announced as French foreign minister says Paris imposes entry restrictions as a sanction for role in Lebanon’s political crisis or corruption.

Jean-Yves Le Drian: 'Those responsible for the blockage must understand that we will not stand still' [File: Yoan Valat/EPA]
Jean-Yves Le Drian: 'Those responsible for the blockage must understand that we will not stand still' [File: Yoan Valat/EPA]
29 Apr 2021

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said Paris began imposing entry restrictions on certain Lebanese figures for alleged corruption or hampering efforts to find a solution to Lebanon’s protracted political crisis.

Le Drian did not name the people targeted as he announced the measures on Thursday.

But his comments were the first official confirmation from the French government that it has imposed sanctions against Lebanese officials for their failure to reform the country in the wake of the deadly explosion at Beirut’s port in August last year.

“On a national basis, we have started to implement restrictions on access to French territory against personalities involved in the current political blockage or involved in corruption,” Le Drian said in a statement following a visit to Malta.

“We reserve the right to adopt additional measures against all those preventing an exit from the crisis, and we will do so in coordination with our international partners,” he added.

Two diplomats said a list of names had been put together and people were being made aware, according to the Reuters news agency.

“It’s not just words in the air,” said a French diplomat. “They (Lebanese officials) can reassure themselves that it’s not just threats.”

Le Drian said discussions were already under way with France’s European partners on what “instruments” could be used to increase pressure on Lebanese political figures who are “obstructing a way out of the crisis”.

“Those responsible for the blockage must understand that we will not stand still,” he added.

The statement came after the French ambassador to Lebanon visited the country’s Bekaa Valley, where she reaffirmed Paris’s support.

“Upon the occasion of my first official visit to Bekaa, I have reiterated before my interlocutors France’s attachment to a Lebanon that is unified in its diversity,” Anne Grillo said on Twitter. “France is committed to standing by all the Lebanese in all regions.”

The caretaker government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned in the wake of the August 4 explosion at Beirut’s port that killed more than 200 people and sparked protests against the entrenched governing class.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for radical reform in Lebanon after the explosion and has expressed exasperation at the lack of change in the former French mandate territory.

Macron has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a government made up of non-partisan specialists that can work on urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from its financial crisis.

However, those efforts have hit a wall as Lebanon’s politicians continue to bicker about the shape and size of a new cabinet and who chooses which ministers.

Lebanon Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun have failed repeatedly to agree on a new government cabinet after months of deadlock, as the country sinks deeper into economic crisis.

A steep depreciation of the Lebanese pound along with increases in poverty and unemployment have eroded purchasing power and fuelled anger among the population.

Earlier this month, an open letter published in France’s Le Monde daily signed by more than 100 Lebanese civil society figures urged Macron to freeze suspect assets held by Lebanese officials.

The letter said that a “political-economic mafia is responsible for the misery, hunger and insecurity from which more and more Lebanese suffer”.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

New York City aims to ‘fully reopen’ by July 1: Mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is aiming to lift all citywide coronavirus restrictions by July 1 [File: Richard Drew/AP Photo]

Is Somalia on the brink of a new conflict?

Mexico City’s Aztec House of Eagles damaged in storm

Soldiers walk by a scene where the roof protecting the "Casa de las Aguilas", part of the ruins of the Templo Mayor archaeological site, collapsed after heavy rain and hail, in downtown Mexico City, Mexico [Gustavo Graf/Reuters]

Need a tissue? Companies warn common products will see price hike

Kimberly-Clark, which makes Kleenex tissues and Scott toilet paper, said price increases in the United States will cover about 60 percent of its product portfolio and it expects the increases and more productivity to offset most of the higher raw material costs [File: Mark Lennihan/AP Photo]
Most Read

India sees new record COVID cases and deaths as crisis deepens

The world's second-most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals overwhelmed by the second wave of the coronavirus [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]

Photos: India’s deadly coronavirus surge follows crowded events

Indian holy men, or Naga Sadhu, make their way to take a holy dip in the Ganges river during the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on April 14, 2021. [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]

Five dead, including deputies, in N Carolina standoff: Sheriff

Law enforcement in standoff with suspected gunman in Boone, North Carolina [Screen grab via WSOC-TV]

UK to send Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to Japan, S Korea

The high-profile visit comes amid increasing concern over Taiwan and increased tensions in the South China Sea [File: Peter Nicholls/Reuters]