Live
News

Gunmen kill 18 in Burkina Faso attack, force many to flee

The attack in Yattakou village also left one person severely wounded and displaced residents, local governor says.

Security forces are battling to contain the violence that hit the country's north [File: Luc Gnago/Reuters]
Security forces are battling to contain the violence that hit the country's north [File: Luc Gnago/Reuters]
29 Apr 2021

A local official in northern Burkina Faso has said at least 18 people were killed and one seriously wounded in an attack this week that also caused “massive displacement”.

Salfo Kabore, governor of Seno province located in conflict-hit Burkina Faso’s Sahel region, said unidentified gunmen carried out the attack on Monday in Yattakou village.

Many local residents fled towards the capital of the Seytenga commune, while the wounded person was taken to hospital in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, Kabore said in a statement on Wednesday.

The attack happened the same day that two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservationist were killed and a Burkinabe soldier went missing when their anti-poaching patrol was ambushed by rebels in the country’s east.

While it is unclear who committed the attack in the Sahel region, a high-ranking security official told The Associated Press news agency that it was likely carried out by fighters linked to ISIL who are known to operate in the area along the border with Niger. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the press.

‘We need help’

In recent years, large parts of the western portion of the Sahel, a semi-arid region directly south of the Sahara Desert, have been plagued by violence that involves multiple armed groups, military campaigns by national armies and international partners as well as local militias.

In Burkina Faso, the conflict has killed thousands of people, displaced more than one million and created a worsening humanitarian crisis

This week’s attack in the country’s hard-hit Sahel region came as rebels have ramped up attacks against civilians and security forces, according to a statement by the government, which said the “terrorists have carried out acts of intimidation, looting, and assassination on civilian populations.”

Earlier this month in Seno province’s Gorgadji town, fighters killed at least 10 local defence fighters, volunteers recruited by the government to help the army, Hamidou Damboro Zango, the village chief told AP.

Zango, whose son and nephew were killed in the violence, said that even though Gorgadji is controlled by the army, rebels managed to enter at night and steal people’s animals. When the volunteer fighters tried to retrieve them the next day they were ambushed and killed, he said.

“I’m sad. As a chief, I can’t watch my people die,” said Zango. “We need help.”

The region was plunged into conflict in 2012 when armed groups overtook a rebellion by ethnic Tuareg separatists in northern Mali. France led an intervention the next year to beat back the armed groups, which scattered and regrouped before taking their campaign into central Mali in 2015 and then into neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso.

Earlier this week, the United Nations and NGOs warned that a record 29 million people in six countries in the Sahel were in need of humanitarian assistance in the face of “unparalleled” insecurity and growing hunger.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

AJ Contrast wins Amnesty Media Award for Living in the Unknown

Living in the Unknown brings us into the daily routines of four Uighur women who fled state-sponsored persecution in northwestern China and are now rebuilding their lives in Istanbul, Turkey [Al Jazeera]

Sexual violence pervasive in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions

Between January and March of this year, there have been nearly 500 cases of rape and sexual or physical assault documented in the two regions [File: Marco Longari/AFP]

India’s COVID crisis is a ‘wake-up call’ for Africa

John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during a press conference on COVID-19 at African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia [File: Michael Teweld/AFP]

Cultural figures call on EU to set path for Scottish membership

The English novelist Neil Gaiman is among those who have signed the letter [File: Reuters]
Most Read

Photos: India’s deadly coronavirus surge follows crowded events

Indian holy men, or Naga Sadhu, make their way to take a holy dip in the Ganges river during the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on April 14, 2021. [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]

‘I’m a horrible skeleton’: Navalny in court after hunger strike

Navalny’s case has attracted widespread attention since he was arrested in January upon his return to Russia from Germany [Babuskinsky District Court Press Service via AP]

Why some people are soiling their underwear to help the earth

A pair of 'soiled undies' before and after being buried in the ground [Courtesy of Oliver Knox]

UK to send Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to Japan, S Korea

The high-profile visit comes amid increasing concern over Taiwan and increased tensions in the South China Sea [File: Peter Nicholls/Reuters]