Roshan the camel brings books to Pakistan’s homeschooled children

The camel carries priceless cargo: books for children who can no longer go to school because of coronavirus lockdowns.

Children gather around Roshan the camel in Mand, Pakistan [Fuzul Bashir/via Reuters]
27 Apr 2021

Plodding through the desert in remote southwest Pakistan, Roshan the camel carries priceless cargo: books for children who can no longer go to school because of coronavirus lockdowns.

The schoolchildren, who live in remote villages where the streets are too narrow for vehicles, put on their best clothes and rush out to meet Roshan. They crowd around the animal, shouting: “The camel is here!”

Pakistan’s schools first closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, and have only opened sporadically since then, with approximately 50 million school-age children and university students told to continue their education from home.

It’s been especially difficult in places like Balochistan where, in many villages, internet access is almost non-existent.

Children read books brought by Roshan the camel in Mand [Fuzul Bashir/via Reuters]
Raheema Jalal, a high-school principal who founded the Camel Library project with her sister, a federal minister, says she started the library last August because she wanted children around her remote hometown to continue learning despite schools being closed.

The project is a collaboration with the Female Education Trust and Alif Laila Book Bus Society, two NGOs that have been running children’s library projects in the country for 36 years.

Roshan carries the books to four different villages in the district of Kech, visiting each village three times a week and staying for about two hours each time. Children borrow books and return them the next time Roshan visits.

“I like picture books, because when I look at the pictures and the photographs, I can understand the story better,” nine-year-old Ambareen Imran told the Reuters news agency.

Children stand next to Roshan the camel, who brought books, in Mand [Fuzul Bashir/via Reuters]
Jalal hopes to continue and expand the project to cover more villages, but needs funding: about $118 a month is needed for Roshan.

Murad Ali, Roshan’s owner, says he was taken aback when he was first contacted about the project, but thought camels were the most sensible mode of transport.

He enjoys the trips and seeing the happy children – and still earns as much as he used to when he transported firewood.

Balochistan makes up nearly half of Pakistan by area, but the sparsely populated province is also the country’s most impoverished.

Source: Reuters

Human rights lawyer and current chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, Paul Harris (right), at the city's High Court with Gladys Li (left), a stalwart of the city's British-based system of common law, and former pro-democracy legislator and lawyer Margaret Ng (centre) [File: Reuters]

Exports helped drive South Korea's economic growth [File: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg]

New coronavirus cases have been hitting record highs in India in recent days [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]
Health workers start their shift to attend to COVID-19 positive patients at jumbo centre in Mumbai [EPA]

The high-profile visit comes amid increasing concern over Taiwan and increased tensions in the South China Sea [File: Peter Nicholls/Reuters]

Total daily cases in Turkey peaked above 63,000 on April 16 before dropping sharply to below 39,000 on Sunday [File: Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]

Protesters against the military coup join Karen forces to attend a training led by Karen National Union (KNU), in Karen State [Reuters]