News|Coronavirus pandemic

UK COVID aid reaches India, Australia suspends flights: Live news

As India battles pandemic’s second wave, UK sends ventilators and oxygen concentrators while Australia suspends direct passenger flights.

A woman lies in the back of a load carrier waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad [Amit Dave/Reuters]
27 Apr 2021

India’s new coronavirus cases have stayed above 300,000 for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, while its armed forces pledged urgent medical aid to help battle the staggering spike in infections overwhelming its hospitals and even the crematoriums.

Many countries including the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States have pledged to send urgent medical aid, with the first shipment from the UK arriving early Tuesday.

The World Health Organization chief described the situation in the world’s second-most populous country as “beyond heartbreaking”.

Here are the latest updates:

Australia to halt direct passenger flights from India

Australia will suspend all direct passenger flights from India until May 15, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Queensland state had urged the federal government to halt all flights from India due to the high risk of potential COVID-19 outbreaks from highly contagious virus variants in Australia’s hotel quarantine system.

India posts 323,144 new COVID-19 cases

Over the past 24 hours, India recorded 323,144 new cases, below Monday’s worldwide peak of 352,991, with overrun hospitals continuing to turn away patients due to a shortage of beds and oxygen supplies.

It reported 2,771 new deaths, but health experts believe the tally runs significantly higher.

India’s overall caseload now stands at 17.64 million.

Australia mulls proposal to suspend flights from India

Australia is set to consider a proposal to suspend flights from India to prevent more virulent coronavirus variants entering the country following a surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the world’s second-most populous nation.

Queensland state has urged the federal government to halt all flights from India due to the high risk of potential COVID-19 outbreaks from highly contagious virus variants in Australia’s hotel quarantine system.

“I sent a letter to the Prime Minister at the end of last week asking for the suspension of flights coming in from India … and I know that the federal government is considering it today,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Australia’s national security committee will meet later on Tuesday to consider halting flights from India and will also unveil measures including sending medical supplies to help India, Australian media reported.

First shipment of UK medical aid arrives in India

The first shipment of COVID-19 medical supplies from Britain to India, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived early on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the equipment being unloaded from a German Lufthansa aircraft in New Delhi, calling it “international cooperation at work”.

Britain, one of several countries to announce sending help as India’s healthcare system buckles under a huge surge in coronavirus cases, is dispatching more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment.

In total, nine airline container loads of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators, will be sent this week, according to the British High Commission in New Delhi.

France to supply India with COVID-19 medical aid: Elysee

France will supply India with “substantial medical aid” to help the country tackle a huge wave of new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming its hospitals, the Elysee presidential palace said.

The shipments to India will include oxygen generators, respirators and cryogenic containers and will start next weekend.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

