Live
News|The Far Right

European Parliament strips neo-Nazi Greek MEP of immunity

The vote clears the way for Greek authorities to imprison Ioannis Lagos, who was handed a 13-year jail term in October.

The ballot on Lagos' immunity was held following a request from Greek authorities [File: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP]
The ballot on Lagos' immunity was held following a request from Greek authorities [File: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP]
27 Apr 2021

European Union legislators have voted to lift the immunity of Greek MEP Ioannis Lagos, a former leader of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party who has been sentenced to jail in his homeland.

Legislators overwhelmingly approved the move, with 658 in favour and only 25 opposed in a secret ballot held on Monday, the European Parliament said on Tuesday.

The vote paves the way for Belgian authorities to extradite Lagos to Greece.

The ballot was held following a request from Greek authorities after Lagos was handed a 13-year jail term, along with other leaders of the far-right Golden Dawn party, in October for charges including running a criminal organisation.

The ruling could not be enforced in the case of Lagos, who had immunity because he was elected to the European Parliament in 2019.

Lagos, 48, has been living in the Belgian capital, Brussels, since being convicted.

Historic crackdown

The marathon trial of the Golden Dawn chiefs, including founder Nikos Michaloliakos, was seen as one of the most important political events in Greece’s modern history.

The jail terms capped a stunning downfall for the leaders of a party that was the country’s third most popular in 2015.

The crackdown gathered pace after the murder of 34-year-old anti-fascist rapper, Pavlos Fyssas, who was stabbed to death by a Golden Dawn supporter in front of a cafe in the western Athens suburb of Keratsini in September 2013.

Michaloliakos and the other convicted Golden Dawn members are already in jail, except for Christos Pappas, who was widely acknowledged as the organisation’s second-in-command.

Pappas disappeared following the court ruling last October and is now officially a fugitive.

Golden Dawn was founded as a neo-Nazi group in the 1980s. It saw a surge in popularity during the 2010-2018 financial crisis, gaining parliamentary representation between 2012 and 2019.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Egyptian officials: Palestinians plan to call off elections

Jerusalem's fate has been one of the thorniest issues in the peace process, which ground to a halt more than a decade ago [File: Muammar Awad/Reuters]

Indian state ‘cracks down’ on hospitals flagging oxygen shortage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to inspect the special COVID ward in a hospital in Prayagraj [File: Sanjay Kanojia/AFP]

Protests turn deadly in Chad as protesters demand civilian rule

Mahamat Idriss Deby was declared president after his father was killed during a visit to the front lines of the battle against rebels [Christophe Petit Tesson/Reuters]

California governor faces recall vote after signatures hit goal

Newsom is facing a recall effort that could see him challenged in an election this year [File: Nic Coury/The Associated Press}
Most Read

India nears 200,000 COVID deaths, daily cases fall, army steps in

A man sits next to the bodies of those who died from COVID-19 ahead of the mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Iran, US warships in tense Middle East encounter

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident, which resulted in no injuries or damage [File: US Navy/Reuters]

India’s second COVID wave in maps and charts

UK to send Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to Japan, S Korea

The high-profile visit comes amid increasing concern over Taiwan and increased tensions in the South China Sea [File: Peter Nicholls/Reuters]