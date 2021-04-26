Live
News|Politics

Antony Blinken to make first virtual visit to Africa

The US secretary of state will meet with leaders of Nigeria and Kenya.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet online with African leaders on Tuesday [File: Evan Vucci/The Associated Press]
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet online with African leaders on Tuesday [File: Evan Vucci/The Associated Press]
26 Apr 2021

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to make his first visit to Africa, virtually, where he will meet with the presidents of Nigeria and Kenya.

Tuesday’s tour will include a meeting with African youth from across the continent.

Blinken will then meet with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama “to reiterate the value of our bilateral relationship and discuss issues of shared importance”, the state department said in a statement.

The visit comes as the security situation in the country, a key oil exporter, continues to spiral amid attacks by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the north, widespread displacement and increases in kidnappings for ransom.

During Blinken’s virtual trip to Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo will celebrate the “57-year bilateral relationship” and “discuss future cooperation to promote democracy and expand trade, and explore avenues to address global challenges, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic”, the state department said.

Kenya has also grappled with insecurity and displacement in neighbouring countries including Somalia, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Special envoy to the Horn of Africa

The visit comes after the Biden administration, on Friday, appointed veteran diplomat Jeffrey Feltman as special envoy for the Horn of Africa as Washington looks to step up diplomatic efforts in a region hit by the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray and other crises.

Feltman also will lead international efforts to address tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan and around the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Blinken said in a statement.

Fighting in Tigray, between rebels and government forces from Ethiopia and neighbouring Eritrea, has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands more from their homes in the region of about five million.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Andrew Brown shooting: North Carolina city readies for ‘unrest’

Glenda Brown Thomas displays a photo of her nephew, Andrew Brown Jr, on her cell phone at her home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina [Allen G. Breed/AP Photo]

EU sues AstraZeneca over alleged failure to supply COVID vaccines

AstraZeneca's delays have contributed towards hampering the European Union's vaccination drive [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Turkey: Crypto mania clobbered by exchange collapses and fallout

As the Turkish lira has slumped, many people have looked to cryptocurrencies to shelter against inflation, but turmoil began last Wednesday when Istanbul-based Thodex halted trading and its 27-year-old Chief Executive Officer Faruk Fatih Ozer disappeared [File: Chris McGrath/Getty Images]

Kanye’s Yeezy sneakers fetch a record $1.8M in private sale

A pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototype sneakers, designed by Kanye West, are displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre before going up for private sale at Sotheby's, in Hong Kong [File: Joyce Zhou/Reuters]
Most Read

Photos: Mass funeral pyres reflect India’s COVID tragedy

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation of coronavirus victims in New Delhi. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]

Crematoriums overwhelmed as COVID cases spike in India: Live news

A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus disease, during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 26, 2021 [Adnan Abidi/REUTERS]

Why does India have so many COVID cases?

[Illustration by Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Leaked Javad Zarif recording stirs hot political debate in Iran

Three hours of an audio recording was anonymously leaked to Farsi-language media outside Iran on Sunday [File: Russian foreign ministry via AFP]