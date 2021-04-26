Live
India sets new COVID world record for 5th straight day: Live news

With 352,991 new cases, India’s total caseload crosses 17 million, while deaths rise by record 2,812 to reach a total of 195,123.

A patient wearing an oxygen mask sits inside an ambulance waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad [Amit Dave/Reuters]
26 Apr 2021

India has set a new global record for a rise in daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day, while deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by an all-time high over the last 24 hours on Monday.

Several nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany, have offered support as India’s under-funded healthcare system struggles to cope with the increasing demand for medical oxygen and hospital beds.

Here are the latest updates:

India reports record 352,991 new cases

With 352,991 new cases, India sees a new world record for a rise in daily coronavirus cases. India’s total caseload has now crossed 17 million, according to health ministry data – behind only the US.

Deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by an all-time high, with a record 2,812 fatalities reported over the last 24 hours, to reach a total of 195,123.

The death toll could be a huge undercount, as suspected cases are not included, and many COVID-19 deaths are being attributed to underlying conditions.

Bangladesh shuts land border with India

Bangladesh has announced it is closing its land border with India in response to the record-breaking infection rates and death toll in the neighbouring country.

The ban, which excludes transportation of goods, will remain effective for 14 days from Monday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters in Dhaka.

Bangladeshi citizens stranded in India will be allowed to return home through three specific border points, provided they produce a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their entry, a Foreign Ministry announcement said.

Air travel between the two countries has remained suspended since Bangladesh halted international passenger flights on April 14 as part of a nationwide lockdown.

Netherlands to ban flights from India

The Netherlands will also prohibit passenger flights from India from Monday at 6pm (16:00 GMT) until May 1 due to fears over a new variant of COVID-19, the ministry of transport said.

The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

