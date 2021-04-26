And the Oscar goes to … The winners of the 2021 Academy Awards

Chloe Zhao made history as she became only the second woman to win best director at the Oscars. Who else won?

The Academy Awards, or Oscars, have been handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles and were broadcast live on ABC television.

The 93rd annual ceremony, held at Union Station on Sunday, was stripped back to its bare essentials as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of the winners in the main categories:

BEST PICTURE

Nomadland

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Director/Producer Chloe Zhao took home Best Picture and Best Director for Nomadland [Pizzello/Pool via Reuters] BEST DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Youn Yuh-jung – Minari

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Promising Young Woman

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Father

Emerald Fennell won best original screenplay for Promising Young Woman [Chris Pizzello/Pool via Reuters] BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Soul

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

My Octopus Teacher

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Colette

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Another Round (Denmark)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah

H.E.R., winner of the award for best original song for Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah, poses in the press room at the Oscars [Chris Pizzello/Pool via Reuters]