And the Oscar goes to … The winners of the 2021 Academy Awards

Chloe Zhao made history as she became only the second woman to win best director at the Oscars. Who else won?
The Academy Awards, or Oscars, have been handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles and were broadcast live on ABC television.
The 93rd annual ceremony, held at Union Station on Sunday, was stripped back to its bare essentials as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Below is a list of the winners in the main categories:
BEST PICTURE
Nomadland
BEST ACTOR
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
BEST ACTRESS
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
BEST DIRECTOR
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Youn Yuh-jung – Minari
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Promising Young Woman
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Father
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Soul
BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM
My Octopus Teacher
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
Colette
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Another Round (Denmark)
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah