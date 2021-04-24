Indonesia’s missing submarine has sunk: Navy

Indonesian officials say debris from a missing submarine was found after the vessel sank as hopes of rescuing 53 sailors on board faded on Saturday.

Items located included a bottle of lubricant and a device that protects a torpedo, Air Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto said.

“The objects found near the last location of the submarine are believed to be parts of the submarine,” he said. “These objects would have never got out of the submarine unless there was pressure.”

The submarine – one of five in Indonesia’s fleet – disappeared on Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off the Indonesian holiday island of Bali.

Navy Chief Yudo Margono said on Saturday that rescuers found several items including parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope, and prayer rugs from the submarine.

“With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the sub miss phase to sub sunk,” Margono said.

Indonesia earlier considered the submarine that disappeared off Bali as just missing. But now officials declared the submarine officially sank.

No sign of life

Officials also said the oxygen supply for its 53 crew ran out early Saturday.

Margono said a scan had detected the submarine at 850 metres (2,788 feet), well beyond its survivable limits. The submarine is designed to withstand a depth of up to 500 metres (1,640 feet).

The military said it was preparing “to evacuate” the vessel.

“The submarine is found at a depth that is far beyond the crush depth of the boat. There’ll be no survivors at all, assuming that none of those on board managed to escape before it fell below the crush depth,” said Collin Koh, a research fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore who specialises in naval affairs and maritime security.

“The evacuation they’re talking about, I surmise they’re referring likely to the eventual retrieval of the debris or whatever is left of the submarine that can be salvaged, with the hope of at least retrieving the remains of the crew,” Koh told Al Jazeera.

There have been no signs of life from the submarine, but family members have held out hope.

“The family is in a good condition and keeps praying,” said Ratih Wardhani, the sister of 49-year-old crewman Wisnu Subiyantoro. “We are optimistic that the Nanggala can be rescued with all the crew.”

Family members hold photographs of Colonel Harry Setiawan, commander of the KRI Nanggala 402 [Rayi Gigih/AFP]

Blackout likely

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered all-out efforts to locate the submarine and asked Indonesians to pray for the crew’s safe return.

The search focused on an area near the starting position of its last dive where an oil slick was found.

The cause of the disappearance is still uncertain. The navy has said an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to execute emergency procedures to resurface.

The German-built diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 has been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and was carrying 49 crew members and three gunners as well as its commander, the Indonesian defence ministry said.

Indonesian navy retired rear admiral Frans Wuwung, who previously headed the submarine’s machinery room, told Indonesian news channel MetroTV that he believed a blackout was likely and could have caused the crew to panic.

“A blackout means the vessel’s equipment cannot be moved,” he said.

Aisyah Llewellyn in Surabaya, Indonesia, contributed to this report