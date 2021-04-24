Live
News|Space

Crew reaches space station on board recycled SpaceX capsule

Four astronauts from US, France and Japan become first sent into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from previous spaceflight.

Astronauts embrace as the four-astronaut crew arrives at the International Space Station on April 24 [NASA TV via Reuters]
Astronauts embrace as the four-astronaut crew arrives at the International Space Station on April 24 [NASA TV via Reuters]
24 Apr 2021

Four astronauts have arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on board SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, NASA said on Saturday, becoming the first crew to be sent into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.

The three men and one woman crew from the United States, Japan and France reached the ISS early on Saturday morning after a 23-hour journey.

They reached the ISS in the same capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May.

“Their arrival means there are now 11 humans aboard our orbiting laboratory, a number not seen since the space shuttle era. Hugs abound,” NASA tweeted, alongside a video of the welcome the new crew of astronauts received.

Endeavour locked on to a docking port shortly after 09:00 GMT about 420km (260 miles) above the south Indian Ocean, NASA said in a statement.

On board were two NASA astronauts – mission commander Shane Kimbrough, 53, and pilot Megan McArthur, 49 – along with Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, 52, and fellow mission specialist Thomas Pesquet, 43, a French engineer from the European Space Agency.

The crew is conducting a six-month science mission on the ISS, NASA said.

“It’s been 20 years … since JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and ESA (European Space Agency), and NASA and Russian astronauts have been together in space, so it’s actually pretty historic what’s happening today,” said Pesquet, the astronaut from France.

“We can’t wait to start our work on the space station, we can’t wait to see what’s ahead on the adventure for us.”

The mission marks the second “operational” space station team launched by NASA on board a Crew Dragon capsule since human spaceflights resumed from US soil last year after a nine-year hiatus.

It is also the third crewed flight launched into orbit in 11 months under NASA’s fledgling public-private partnership with SpaceX, the rocket company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

This screen grab taken from the NASA live feed shows the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft about 20 metres from the docking access of the International Space Station on April 24 [NASA/AFP]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

1bn COVID jabs given globally – but over half in just 3 countries

A worker fills a syringe with a Pfizer vaccine dose at the Disneyland Paris theme park. In France, 20.5 percent of the population has been vaccinated [File: Benoit Tessier/Reuters]

Lebanon launches first electric car despite economic crisis

Lebanese-born Palestinian businessman Jihad Mohammad, arrives in the Quds Rise, the first ever car produced in Lebanon [Anwar Amro/AFP]

Can ASEAN help end the crisis in Myanmar?

Reactions to Biden’s recognition of Armenian ‘genocide’

Father Sarkis Petoyan from Saint Gregory The Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church and members of the Armenian diaspora in the US gather for Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in Montebello, California, on April 24 [David Swanson/Reuters]
Most Read

53 sailors presumed dead after sunken Indonesia submarine found

Indonesian Navy's KRI Oswald Siahaan-354 leaves the Tanjung Wangi port as the search continues for the missing KRI Nanggala-402 submarine in Banyuwangi, East Java Province Indonesia, April 24, 2021 [Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/REUTERS]

French oxygen giant diverts supply to India’s slammed hospitals

French gas giant Air Liquide is sending most of its liquid oxygen output to India's healthcare sector as demand for medical oxygen in India has soared roughly tenfold, or by more than 50 percent of the country’s total production capacity, the company said on Friday [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

‘Terminator of drones’: China unveils stealth-detecting radars

With the increasing tensions in the region, Beijing has ramped up its military spending in recent years [File: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]

US President Joe Biden officially recognises ‘Armenian genocide’

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, centre, attends a memorial service at the monument to the victims of mass killing of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during World War I [Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo via AP]