Live
News

Avalanche in India’s Himalayan state of Uttarakhand kills eight

The army, quoted by local media, said victims and people rescued were labourers working on a road project.

India map showing northern Indian state Uttarakhand [Al Jazeera]
India map showing northern Indian state Uttarakhand [Al Jazeera]
24 Apr 2021

At least eight people have died and 384 rescued after a glacier broke and triggered an avalanche close to the Indo-China border in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Friday.

“Eight bodies have been recovered. Rescue operations are in progress,” a defence ministry official told reporters on Saturday, adding that six of those rescued were in critical condition.

The road access was cut off at four or five locations due to multiple landslides after the avalanche struck in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday evening, the official said.

The army, quoted by local media, said the victims and those rescued were labourers working with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the area.

According to The Times of India newspaper, the army statement said the incident took place approximately at 4pm (10:30 GMT) on Friday.

“An avalanche hit a location about 4km ahead of Sumna on Sumna-Rimkhim road in Uttarakhand,” it said.

“A BRO detachment and two labour camps exist nearby for road construction work along this axis. An Army camp is located three km from Sumna. The area has experienced heavy rains and snow since the last five days which is still continuing.”

Efforts are being made to revive the communication network as roads are closed due to heavy snowfall, Tirath Singh Rawat, chief minister of the state, said in a tweet after an aerial survey of the area.

In February, the breaking up of a glacier and ensuing landslides resulted in a flash flood that swept away two hydroelectric projects. More than 200 people were killed in the incident.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

At least 14 civilians killed across 3 provinces in Afghanistan

Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan [File: Hedayatullah Amid/EPA]

ASEAN leaders start talks with Myanmar military coup leader

Myanmar's military government chief Min Aung Hlaing, left, is seen upon his arrival at the Soekarno Hatta International airport in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta [Courtesy of Rusman/Indonesian Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters]

53 sailors presumed dead after sunken Indonesia submarine found

Indonesia officials earlier considered the submarine as missing but now say it sank [File: Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP]

Families of Indonesian sailors hopeful as sub’s oxygen runs out

Family members hold photographs of Colonel Harry Setiawan, commander of the submarine that went missing off the coast of Bali [Rayi Gigih/AFP]
Most Read

India’s COVID woes worsen amid continued oxygen shortage

A further 346,786 new cases were reported, taking India's total to 16.5 million, second only to the United States [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

‘Terminator of drones’: China unveils stealth-detecting radars

With the increasing tensions in the region, Beijing has ramped up its military spending in recent years [File: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]

Crypto: Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Dogecoin sink over Biden tax plans

While social media lit up with posts about cryptocurrencies being hurt by United States President Joe Biden's tax plan, some traders and analysts said declines are likely to be temporary [File: Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg]

French oxygen giant diverts supply to India’s slammed hospitals

French gas giant Air Liquide is sending most of its liquid oxygen output to India's healthcare sector as demand for medical oxygen in India has soared roughly tenfold, or by more than 50 percent of the country’s total production capacity, the company said on Friday [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]