Live
News

Russia troop drawdown welcomed cautiously by Ukraine

Russia begins withdrawing troops from the border to bases inside the country, easing fears of hostilities.

Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 10, 2021 [File: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 10, 2021 [File: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
23 Apr 2021

Russia’s defence ministry says it has started withdrawing troops and military units from annexed Crimea to their permanent bases, following a huge build-up near Ukraine’s border that had raised concerns in Kyiv and the West about the risk of war.

A day earlier, on Thursday, Moscow announced it had completed a “snap inspection” of military drills in its south and west after weeks of tensions with the West over its concentration of thousands of troops near Ukraine.

Ukraine gave a guarded welcome to the troop drawdown.

“If Russia really pulls back from the border with Ukraine the enormous military force it has deployed there, this will already ease tensions,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement on Friday.

“But we need to remember that this step would not put an end neither to the current escalation, nor to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in general.”

Washington has said it is waiting to see what actions follow Moscow’s announcement and it will “continue to watch very closely”.

The Russian military had not publicly declared the number of additional troops that it moved, but the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell claimed, after EU foreign ministers were briefed by Ukraine’s foreign minister, that the number was higher than 100,000.

NATO and the United States – the leading member of the transatlantic security alliance – have said that the build-up was Russia’s largest since March 2014, when Moscow seized Crimea from Kyiv, and for weeks have called for the forces to be pulled back.

Moscow has repeatedly dismissed Ukrainian and Western concerns about the build-up, maintaining that it is free to deploy its forces anywhere on Russian territory.

The Kremlin has also routinely denied playing any role in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

On Friday, Russia said troops from its southern military district and airborne troops that took part in the snap inspection were beginning to rebase.

It said that military units and formations were marching to railway loading stations and airfields.

It aired footage of armoured vehicles boarding landing ships on a beach and other military vehicles being loaded onto trains. Soldiers were shown marching onto a military aircraft.

A confirmed pullout of the troops brought in on top of the permanent contingent will likely be welcomed by the Western countries which had been expressing alarm.

Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian government in the region since 2014.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
More from News

Japan issues third COVID emergency ahead of Olympics

Japan has reported more than 550,000 coronavirus cases, including 9,805 deaths, as of Friday [Philip Fong/AFP]

Chad holds funeral for slain President Idriss Deby

People attend the state funeral for the late Chadian President Idriss Deby in N'Djamena [Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via Reuters]

SpaceX launches four-astronaut team on NASA space mission

The rocket was used last November on the company’s second astronaut flight [Thom Baur/Reuters]

Rockets target Baghdad airport base housing US troops

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the strike, but Washington routinely blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for such attacks on its troops and diplomats [File: Reuters]
Most Read

Armed escort for oxygen as Indian hospitals run out of supplies

An empty tanker is seen outside an oxygen plant, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Pakistan seeks specific actions for India talks to move ahead

Pakistani Rangers, wearing black uniforms, and Indian Border Security Force officers lower their national flags at the Pakistan-India joint checkpost at Wagah border [File: Mohsin Raza/Reuters]

India’s hospitals run out of oxygen as COVID cases spiral

A worker arranges medical oxygen cylinders to transport to hospitals for the coronavirus treatment in a facility on the outskirts of Hyderabad [Noah Seelam/ AFP]

Desperate hunt for Indonesian submarine as oxygen set to run out

Indian Navy's Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel has joined in the search for a decades-old Indonesian navy submarine that went missing off the coast of Bali with 53 crew aboard during regular exercises [Indian Navy/AFP]