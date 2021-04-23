Rambouillet: Woman stabbed to death in French police station

After the victim was killed, officers near the scene shot dead the attacker.

An attacker fatally stabbed a woman working in a French police office near Paris, before being killed by officers nearby.

The assault on Friday took place just inside the police station in Rambouillet, a town 57km (35 miles) southwest of the French capital.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Prime Minister Jean Castex travelled to the town, following the attack.

“A police officer was the victim of a knife attack at the Rambouillet police station, where I am going,” Darmanin tweeted.

The identity and the motive of the assailant were not immediately clear.

The Versailles prosecutor was investigating and France’s anti-terror prosecutor had not yet been called on to take the lead, an official said, according to the Reuters news agency.

The incident follows the fatal stabbing of four people in the headquarters of the Paris police force in 2019, and comes six months after a teenager beheaded a school teacher in the same administrative department of France.

This is a developing story. More details soon…