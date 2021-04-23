Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Pakistani charity offers medical aid to India amid COVID crisis

Edhi Foundation writes to India’s PM Modi, offering to send ambulances and medical staff to help its neighbour fight the virus.

Volunteers of Edhi Foundation wear raincoats and boots as they pose during a mock drill on handling suspected carriers of the coronavirus disease [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
Volunteers of Edhi Foundation wear raincoats and boots as they pose during a mock drill on handling suspected carriers of the coronavirus disease [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
By 
Asad Hashim
23 Apr 2021

Islamabad, Pakistan – The prominent Edhi charity, based in Pakistan, has offered to send ambulances and medical staff to help the Indian government as coronavirus cases continue to spike in the neighbouring country.

Faisal Edhi, the managing trustee of the Edhi Foundation, told Al Jazeera that he had written a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

“We sympathise with you greatly and during this strenuous time, we would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions,” Edhi’s letter reads.

India has been reporting a record number of coronavirus cases – and deaths – amid an alarming shortage of oxygen for patients and beds in its hospitals. The country’s second wave of COVID-19 cases has threatened to overwhelm its underfunded and fragile healthcare system.

On Friday, India reported a single-day high of nearly 332,730 new cases and a record 2,263 deaths.

Relations between South Asian neighbours India and Pakistan have been strained in recent years, after a military standoff in February 2019 that saw both countries carry out air attacks on each other’s territory and engage in an aerial dogfight that saw at least one Indian fighter jet shot down.

The two countries have fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947.

Since February, there has been a slight thaw in relations, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to respecting a 2003 ceasefire agreement in the disputed territory of Kashmir, where shelling by both sides had spiked over the last two years.

The two countries’ prime ministers also exchanged letters on the occasion of Pakistan Day, a day commemorated in Pakistan to mark the beginning of a movement for a separate homeland for the subcontinent’s Muslims.

The Edhi Foundation was founded by Abdul Sattar Edhi, a hero in Pakistan for his tireless work for the poor. The charity runs one of the country’s largest free ambulance services, as well as orphanages, schools, food distribution centres and other charitable enterprises.

Faisal Edhi, the founder’s son, started running the charity in 2016 after the death of the elder Edhi.

The charity sought PM Modi’s help in gaining permission to enter India and coordination with local authorities. There was no immediate response from the Indian government. It is unclear whether the proposal would carry weight as earlier this week Pakistan banned travellers from India due to fears over widespread coronavirus infection in that country.

On Friday, as coronavirus cases continued to soar and accounts of oxygen cylinder and hospital bed shortages came in, the hashtags #IndianLivesMatter and #IndiaNeedsOxygen began to trend on Twitter in Pakistan, with some users asking the Pakistani government to offer help to the country’s eastern neighbour.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera’s digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Japan issues third COVID emergency ahead of Olympics

Japan has reported more than 550,000 coronavirus cases, including 9,805 deaths, as of Friday [Philip Fong/AFP]

Chad holds funeral for slain President Idriss Deby

People attend the state funeral for the late Chadian President Idriss Deby in N'Djamena [Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via Reuters]

SpaceX launches four-astronaut team on NASA space mission

The rocket was used last November on the company’s second astronaut flight [Thom Baur/Reuters]

Rockets target Baghdad airport base housing US troops

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the strike, but Washington routinely blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for such attacks on its troops and diplomats [File: Reuters]
Most Read

Armed escort for oxygen as Indian hospitals run out of supplies

An empty tanker is seen outside an oxygen plant, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Pakistan seeks specific actions for India talks to move ahead

Pakistani Rangers, wearing black uniforms, and Indian Border Security Force officers lower their national flags at the Pakistan-India joint checkpost at Wagah border [File: Mohsin Raza/Reuters]

India’s hospitals run out of oxygen as COVID cases spiral

A worker arranges medical oxygen cylinders to transport to hospitals for the coronavirus treatment in a facility on the outskirts of Hyderabad [Noah Seelam/ AFP]

Desperate hunt for Indonesian submarine as oxygen set to run out

Indian Navy's Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel has joined in the search for a decades-old Indonesian navy submarine that went missing off the coast of Bali with 53 crew aboard during regular exercises [Indian Navy/AFP]