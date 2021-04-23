Fire kills 13 COVID patients in India hospital: Live updates

Maharashtra state sees second such accident in two days after 22 patients died at another hospital when their oxygen supply ran out. after a leak in the tank.

India is reporting record number of coronavirus cases – and deaths – amid a enormous shortage of medical oxygen and beds in its hospitals as an alarming second wave of the virus overwhelms its under-funded, fragile healthcare system.

On Friday, the world’s second-most populous nation reported a single-day high of nearly 332,730 new cases and record 2,263 deaths, according to health ministry data.

Hospitals across northern and western India, including capital New Delhi, say they are full and running out of oxygen supplies.

Here are the latest updates:

3 mins ago (04:04 GMT)

Fire kills 13 COVID-19 patients in Indian hospital

A fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in western India’s Maharashtra state has killed 13 COVID-19 patients, an official said.

The fire on the second floor of the hospital has been extinguished and some patients requiring oxygen have been moved to nearby hospitals, said Dilip Shah, CEO of Vijay Vallabh hospital in the Virar area, about 70 kilometres (43 miles) north of Mumbai.

Shah said there are 90 patients in the hospital and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

On Wednesday, 24 COVID-19 patients on ventilators died in a hospital in Nashik, another city in Maharashtra state, when their oxygen supply was interrupted by a leak in a supply line.

3 mins ago (04:04 GMT)

Canada bans flights from India, Pakistan

Canada has banned all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the growing wave of COVID-19 cases in that region, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

The ban started late on Thursday, hours after India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections in the previous 24 hours. Cargo flights from India and Pakistan will continue.

More than a million people living in Canada have Indian descent, while there are 100,000 Canadians who have Pakistani ancestry.