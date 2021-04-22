India Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan dies of COVID-19

Ninety-six-year-old Khan, who authored more than 200 books including a two-volume commentary on the Holy Quran, died on Tuesday.

Indian Islamic scholar and peace activist Maulana Wahiduddin Khan has died in the capital New Delhi after contracting novel coronavirus, his family members announced on Tuesday.

Ninety-six-year-old Khan was recently admitted to a hospital in New Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The great Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan breathed his last, late this evening. Doctors failed to revive his sinking heart. Pray for his maghfirat [penitence] and high station in Paradise. Amin,” Zafarul Islam, Khan’s eldest son, tweeted on Tuesday.

The author of more than 200 books, Khan has been honoured with several awards. This year, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.

Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan was buried at noon today in Panjpeeran Qabristan near Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin. Buried in same qabristan are his mother Zaibunnisa n wife Sabi'a Khatoon. Seen are his grandsons lifting his body to place in grave. Pl pray for his maghfirat. pic.twitter.com/LuPuEyIMRQ — Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) April 22, 2021

Born in Azamgarh, India, in 1925, Khan has been internationally recognised for his contributions to world peace.

In 2009, Georgetown University in Washington, DC’s list of 500 Most Influential Muslims of 2009 named him “Islam’s spiritual ambassador to the world”.

In 2001, he established the Centre for Peace and Spirituality to promote and reinforce a culture of peace. Khan went on a 15-day Shanti Yatra (peace march) through the western Maharashtra state in the wake of the demolition of the 16th-century Babri Mosque by Hindu hardliners in the state of Uttar Pradesh in 1992.

He also wrote a two-volume commentary on the Holy Quran.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “saddened” by the news of Khan’s loss.

“He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said he was “deeply grieved” by the demise of Khan, saying: “Maulana Wahiduddin made significant contributions to peace, harmony and reforms in the society. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers.”