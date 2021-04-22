Live
News

India Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan dies of COVID-19

Ninety-six-year-old Khan, who authored more than 200 books including a two-volume commentary on the Holy Quran, died on Tuesday.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, right, in New Delhi [File: Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times via Getty Images]
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, right, in New Delhi [File: Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times via Getty Images]
22 Apr 2021

Indian Islamic scholar and peace activist Maulana Wahiduddin Khan has died in the capital New Delhi after contracting novel coronavirus, his family members announced on Tuesday.

Ninety-six-year-old Khan was recently admitted to a hospital in New Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The great Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan breathed his last, late this evening. Doctors failed to revive his sinking heart. Pray for his maghfirat [penitence] and high station in Paradise. Amin,” Zafarul Islam, Khan’s eldest son, tweeted on Tuesday.

The author of more than 200 books, Khan has been honoured with several awards. This year, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.

Born in Azamgarh, India, in 1925, Khan has been internationally recognised for his contributions to world peace.

In 2009, Georgetown University in Washington, DC’s list of 500 Most Influential Muslims of 2009 named him “Islam’s spiritual ambassador to the world”.

In 2001, he established the Centre for Peace and Spirituality to promote and reinforce a culture of peace. Khan went on a 15-day Shanti Yatra (peace march) through the western Maharashtra state in the wake of the demolition of the 16th-century Babri Mosque by Hindu hardliners in the state of Uttar Pradesh in 1992.

He also wrote a two-volume commentary on the Holy Quran.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “saddened” by the news of Khan’s loss.

“He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said he was “deeply grieved” by the demise of Khan, saying: “Maulana Wahiduddin made significant contributions to peace, harmony and reforms in the society. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers.”

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Pakistan-born ‘neo-Sufi’ singer breaks free from music traditions

Aftab says she consciously planned stripping her music from any percussion in a self-effacing way [Diana Markosian/Al Jazeera]

Britain’s unequal troop commemorations due to ‘pervasive racism’

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission issued an apology in the wake of the inquiry's findings, saying 'the events of a century ago were wrong then and are wrong now' [File: Christian Hartmann/Reuters]

Tokyo Olympic torch staffer becomes event’s first COVID case

The Games, already delayed by one year, are due to start in 92 days [Carl Court/Getty Images]

Syrian anti-aircraft missile lands near Israeli nuclear site

Syrian state media outlet SANA said the Israeli fire came from the Golan Heights and was targeted towards positions near Damascus [File: SANA/AFP]
Most Read

Some Delhi hospitals have no oxygen, says minister: Live updates

A view inside the Covid-19 emergency ward, at ESIC (Indira Gandhi) Hospital Jhilmil in New Delhi, India [Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images]

Facing ‘morale blow’, Indonesia steps up search for submarine

Members of the Indonesia Rescue Agency are searching for the submarine which went missing off the island of Bali in the early hours of Wednesday [Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP]

‘Mrs World’ returns her crown after Sri Lanka pageant controversy

Jurie, (second from left), removing the crown of 2021 winner Pushpika de Silva, (centre), over accusation of being divorced, at the pageant in Colombo [AFP]

Who are Chad’s FACT rebels and what are their goals?

In 2008, rebels reached Ndjamena before being pushed back [File: Finbarr O'Reilly/Reuters]