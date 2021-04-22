Live
News|Floods

Angola: Luanda flood death toll rises to 24, thousands displaced

More than 11,000 people affected and at least 2,300 homes flooded, provincial government says.

Heavy downpours are not unusual in Angola during the southwest African country's rainy season [Osvaldo Silva/AFP]
Heavy downpours are not unusual in Angola during the southwest African country's rainy season [Osvaldo Silva/AFP]
22 Apr 2021

The death toll from a torrential rainstorm that hit Angola’s capital, Luanda, this week has risen to 24, with more than 2,000 homes flooded, according to officials.

The hours-long storm pounded the coastal city on Monday, triggering flash floods that brought down buildings and swept away trees and cars.

“The number of deaths has risen from 14 to 24,” Luanda’s provincial government said in a statement late on Wednesday.

At least four bridges were destroyed by the floods in the Angolan capital [Osvaldo Silva/AFP]
At least 2,344 homes were flooded and 60 collapsed, it added, according to AFP news agency. A total of 11,745 people have been affected.

Four health centres, four bridges and 14 schools were also submerged.

Rubble was scattered along Luanda’s streets on Tuesday as residents took stock of the damage caused the day before, wading through water-drenched patches of land. Several houses had caved-in roofs and broken-down brick walls.

At the time, the national agency said the flash floods had displaced some 8,000 people.

Heavy downpours are not unusual in Angola during the rainy season.

Forty-one people died and more than 300 homes were destroyed by flooding in January last year, affecting more than 2,000 families.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Turkey: Crypto exchange CEO flees country as probe is launched

A surge in the prices of digital tokens has been accompanied by convictions globally in scams tied to crypto platforms [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

New York City subway bomber sentenced to life in prison

This undated file photo provided by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission shows Akayed Ullah, who was sentenced to life plus 30 years after being convicted of terrorism charges for setting off a pipe bomb in New York City's busiest subway station [File: New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission via AP]

EU yet to decide on legal case against AstraZeneca over shortfall

European Union member states and AstraZeneca are at odds over the company's delivery of its COVID-19 shots [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Will Joe Biden restore US leadership on climate change?

Most Read

Infographic: The most valuable football clubs in the world

Russia to pull back troops from Ukraine border

The Russian military has not publicly declared the number of additional troops that it has moved to Crimea and parts of southwestern Russia near Ukraine in recent weeks [File: Vladimir Lavrov/Reuters]

How Deby’s death will affect the Sahel and beyond

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes Chadian President Idriss Deby at the Elysee Palace in Paris on November 12, 2019 [File: Francois Mori/AP Photo]

Pakistan-born ‘neo-Sufi’ singer breaks free from music traditions

Aftab says she consciously planned stripping her music from any percussion in a self-effacing way [Diana Markosian/Courtesy of the artist]