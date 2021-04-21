UN seeks $29m for St Vincent amid volcanic eruption

PM Ralph Gonsalves said officials are still assessing the damage, but that rebuilding will run ‘in the hundreds of millions of dollars’.

The United Nations has appealed for $29.2m in humanitarian assistance to help St Vincent to recover from continuing volcanic eruptions that have caused much devastation, including the displacement of 20 percent of people on the eastern Caribbean island.

Didier Trebucq, the UN resident coordinator for Barbados and the eastern Caribbean, made the plea on Tuesday, describing the scene as “apocalyptic” during an online news conference in St Vincent.

“The devastating impact of this event on thousands of people is undeniable,” he said, adding that more money will be needed once damage assessments are completed.

Global UN Funding appeal of us$29.2 million for humanitarian assistance & recovery for Saint Vincent & Grenadines and affected countries was launched today Download appeal document 👇https://t.co/daBzZfcX9R @reliefweb @UNReliefChief @UN_SDG @UNBdosandOECS @UN_Spokesperson — Didier Trebucq (@dtrebucq) April 20, 2021

In partnership with the @UN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines launches the Global Funding Appeal to assist us in our efforts to address some of the many challenges arising from the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano. pic.twitter.com/tFodtvVXl0 — Ralph Gonsalves (@ComradeRalph) April 20, 2021

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said officials are still quantifying the damage, but that rebuilding will run “in the hundreds of millions of dollars” on top of “massive” humanitarian relief needs.

More than 16,000 people were evacuated before the first, April 9, explosion at La Soufriere volcano, with officials noting that ash piled up to 16 inches (42cm) high in some homes in the northern part of St Vincent, where the volcano is located.

More than 6,200 evacuees are staying in 88 government shelters and thousands of others in homes or private shelters.

Food, water and ash removal remain high priorities as neighbouring nations and organisations pour supplies and funding into St Vincent and the Grenadines, an island chain of more than 100,000 people, the majority of whom live on the main island of St Vincent.

The eruption of the #LaSoufrière volcano has caused much devastation to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Entire villages are covered in ash, schools and businesses have been closed, and residents are coping with limited access to clean drinking water. pic.twitter.com/coDv22UNf7 — UN Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean (@UNBdosandOECS) April 20, 2021

So far, UN agencies have set aside $2m for water, hygiene and food vouchers and will send experts to help with the ash cleanup, while nations including Guyana, Dominica and Trinidad & Tobago have pledged funding and shipped basic supplies.

Gonsalves said feeding up to 12,000 people is an “extraordinary, existential challenge” for the island.

Help also has gone beyond caring for humans: the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies sent food for a large pig spotted hanging around the island’s volcano observatory that has endeared itself to many St Vincentians and was nicknamed “Tremor”.

Gonsalves also said he is worried about the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season that starts in six weeks, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, given that thousands of displaced people are now huddling in shelters and homes of friends and family.

Another concern is that ash and debris from the eruptions will form volcanic mudflows, known as lahars, as St Vincent prepares for its rainy season. The first lahar was reported early on Tuesday.

Scientists estimate that 100 million cubic metres of ash have fallen and Richard Robertson, who is leading the scientific team at the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center studying La Soufriere, said during an online news conference that rains could unleash fast-flowing rivers of mud and debris capable of severe damage.

During the conference, broadcast by local NBC radio, Robertson said scientists expect another explosion in the next week as the volcano seems to be forming a new lava dome.

While the volcano has been calm in recent days, “it can change pattern within minutes without any indication”, he said. “There’s a lot happening at the volcano that we don’t understand.”

The volcano had a minor eruption in December, with the previous eruption occurring in 1979. An older eruption in 1902 had killed some 1,600 people.

Gonsalves warned it would take a long time for the northern one-third of St Vincent to recover and rebuild. He noted that a high number of impoverished people live in the area, which has long relied on agriculture, animal husbandry, fishing and some tourism.

“None of that exists any more … Plants have to be replanted,” he said, his voice breaking. “We have been set back decades.”