Pakistan: Several killed in explosion at Quetta hotel

Blast in parking area of Serena Hotel also wounded 11 people, with some in critical condition, police say.

Security personnel and firefighters arrive at the site of the explosion in Quetta [Banaras Khan/AFP]
21 Apr 2021

At least four people have been killed and 11 others wounded in a powerful explosion in the parking area of an upscale hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, according to authorities.

Police said rescuers were transporting the victims of Wednesday’s blast at Serena Hotel to nearby hospitals. Footage on local news channels showed cars in flames.

Security forces rushed to the hotel and no one was allowed to approach the site of the explosion. Police said they had opened an investigation.

“Our officers are working to determine whether it was a bomb and what type of device it could be,” police official Nasir Malik told Reuters news agency.

According to senior police official Azhar Akram, some of the wounded were listed in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.

