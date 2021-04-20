Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

US to issue COVID-19 travel warnings for 80 percent of countries

Officials will use CDC standards for health travel guidelines, vastly increasing ‘do not travel’ warnings for countries.

The US has not had a global advisory warning against international travel since August [File: Charlie Riedel/The Associated Press]
The US has not had a global advisory warning against international travel since August [File: Charlie Riedel/The Associated Press]
20 Apr 2021

The State Department has urged Americans to reconsider any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit roughly 80 percent of the world’s countries due to risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

The US has not had a global advisory warning against international travel since August, when guidance was revoked by the administration of former president Donald Trump.

The advice issued by the department is not a formal global advisory. Instead, it says the State Department will start using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standards as it prepares health and safety guidelines for individual countries. Because of those standards, about 80 percent of countries will be classified as “Level 4” or “do not travel.”

Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20 percent, though not as emphatically. It says people with plans to visit those countries should reconsider before proceeding.

The department did not reveal which countries will fall under which category. That will become known as guidance is issued individually for each country in the coming week.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose unprecedented risks to travelers. In light of those risks, the Department of State strongly recommends US citizens reconsider all travel abroad,” it said.

The department said the new classifications do not necessarily reflect changes in the countries’ health situations, but rather an adjustment in the criteria on which it bases the alerts.

The State Department’s assessments for COVID-19 include infection rates as well as the availability of local testing and treatment.

On Sunday, authorities reported that half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot, raising the prospect the country could achieve herd immunity in the coming months.

To date, there have been over 567,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the US, with over 31 million infections recorded.

The promising domestic vaccine outlook comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of another global surge, with the rate of new infections approaching the highest at any time during the pandemic, according to WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Egypt sacks rail authority chief after string of deadly accidents

Egyptian rail accidents are mostly blamed on poor infrastructure and maintenance [File: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]

Chad President Idriss Deby: The West’s ally in the Sahel region?

Deby, from the Zaghawa ethnic group, took the classic path to power through the army and relished the military culture [File:Getty Images]

Denmark: What may happen to Syrian refugees who refuse to return?

In this image from September 9, 2015, police grab a refugee as hundreds walk on a motorway near Padborg in Denmark [File: Martin Lehmann/AP Photo/POLFOTO]

China is world’s ‘biggest jailer of journalists’, says RSF

Police attempt to stop journalists from recording footage outside a court in Shanghai during the trial of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan [File: Leo Ramirez/AFP]
Most Read

Chad President Deby dies of injuries suffered on frontline: Army

The 68-year-old son of a herder was one of the longest-serving leaders in Africa [File: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images]

‘Unprovoked escalation’: US slams Russian plan to block Black Sea

The United States expressed its "deep concern" over Russia's plans to block foreign naval ships [File: Yekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik/ Government Pool Photo via AP]

Non-stop cremations cast doubt on India’s counting of COVID dead

Relatives of COVID victims at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium in New Delhi. [File: Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

The high cost of India’s cheap garment exports

An Indian Hindu devotee performs rituals in the Yamuna river, covered by chemical foam caused due to industrial and domestic pollution, during the Chhath Puja festival in New Delhi, India on November 2, 2019 [File: Altaf Qadri/AP]