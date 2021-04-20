The verdict comes after 10 hours of deliberations in the trial of the policeman charged with killing George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three charges related to the killing of George Floyd, whose death last May sparked protests across the United States against racial injustice and police violence.

A jury in Minneapolis, Minnesota, reached its widely awaited verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

People across the US have been on edge as they braced for the decision, as protesters demanded justice for Floyd on Tuesday outside the Minneapolis government building where the trial was heard.

Anticipating more protests, the courthouse was surrounded with concrete barriers and razor wire during the trial of Chauvin, who was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Thousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officers were brought in ahead of the verdict. Many businesses were boarded up with plywood.

People across the US reacted to the verdict on Tuesday:

7 mins ago (22:03 GMT)

Biden and Harris to speak on verdict

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to speak on Tuesday evening about the verdict.

Biden spoke with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after the announcement, the White House said.

Biden and Harris also spoke with Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, after the verdict was read out.

President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021

14 mins ago (21:56 GMT)

Jury rejected Chauvin defence arguments, says Harvard law professor

“There is an incredible amount of relief in Minnesota that justice was served,” said Ronald Sullivan, a professor of law at Harvard University.The verdict shows the jury rejected the defence’s argument that Floyd died because of heart disease or drug use, Sullivan told Al Jazeera.

“They didn’t believe what the defence suggested were alternative causes of death. It seemed too far-fetched, too speculative and too unlikely,” he said.

“Substantively, this verdict was correct and for the good of the country.”

George Floyd’s death ignited nationwide protests and reckoning on racial relations in the United States [AP Photo/Morry Gash]

20 mins ago (21:49 GMT)

Ilhan Omar urges Minneapolis to rejoice

“This feels different for our community, justice feels new and long overdue,” says US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who represents a district that includes Minneapolis.

This feels different for our community, justice feels new and long overdue. Rejoice, my beloved community. Grateful to @AGEllison, jurors, and everyone who made this possible. Alhamdulillah!! https://t.co/BkVP71QP4S — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 20, 2021

29 mins ago (21:41 GMT)

‘330 days to confirm what we already knew’

The Black Lives Matter movement said it hoped the verdict helps the Floyd family rest easier.

But it said “this isn’t proof the system works” because it took 330 days “to confirm what we already knew”.

We support the Floyd family and hope this news helps them rest a little easier. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) April 20, 2021

35 mins ago (21:35 GMT)

Guilty verdict a ‘historic’ moment, former US prosecutor says

Gene Rossi, a former US federal prosecutor, said the rapid deliberation by the jury shows that Minnesota prosecutors proved their case very effectively.

“This is a historic verdict. This was a historic trial. It is very difficult to prosecute a police officer,” Rossi told Al Jazeera.

He said that when a jury does not ask questions, that signals “there is little friction in the room”.

“When they come back in such a quick time after a lengthy trial – this was almost three weeks – that spells bad news for the defendant. And of course it was bad news.”

39 mins ago (21:31 GMT)

‘I’m so excited but I feel hesitant’

Al Jazeera’s Creede Newton, reporting from outside the court in Minneapolis, said cars honked in celebration after the verdict was read.

Autumn, who declined to give her last name, told Al Jazeera she didn’t think guilty on all counts was possible.

“I’ve been been out here for many years. I was out here for Philando Castile. And we did not see justice served. So years later, fast forward, I had this sinking feeling that I was gonna see the same results. So now that I’m here and seeing guilty charge on all counts, I am so excited but I feel hesitant,” she said.

Castile, a Black man, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Minneapolis-St Paul in 2016.

Autumn, who declined to give her last name, said she was ‘excited’ by Chauvin’s guilty verdict [Creede Newton/Al Jazeera]

42 mins ago (21:27 GMT)

Guilty verdict a ‘long-overdue measure’

Muslim civil rights group Muslim Advocates welcomed the jury’s verdict on Tuesday, calling it “a long-overdue measure of justice for the Floyd family”.

The group called for the other officers involved in Floyd’s killing to also be held accountable.

Three other officers who were with Chauvin at the time of Floyd’s death will appear in court in August to face lesser charges.

“Further, we must all take drastic, immediate action to overhaul the law enforcement and justice systems that have allowed this violence to continue for so long,” said Muslim Advocates Executive Director Farhana Khera.

A person reacts after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

48 mins ago (21:22 GMT)

Bernie Sanders: ‘Accountability, but not justice’

Minutes after the announcement, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said the verdict “delivers accountability for Derek Chauvin, but not justice for George Floyd”.

“Real justice for him and too many others can only happen when we build a nation that fundamentally respects the human dignity of every person,” Sanders said in a tweet.

The jury's verdict delivers accountability for Derek Chauvin, but not justice for George Floyd. Real justice for him and too many others can only happen when we build a nation that fundamentally respects the human dignity of every person. https://t.co/JyJFztQbDu — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 20, 2021

2 hours ago (20:38 GMT)

‘What do we want? Justice’, protesters chant

Al Jazeera’s Creede Newton, reporting from Minneapolis, said an air of excitement and dread hung over the city after authorities announced that a verdict had been reached.

A group of activists outside the courthouse chanted: “What do we want? Justice. If we don’t get it? Shut it down!”

A makeshift memorial has been set up at the location where George Floyd died last May in Minneapolis [Octavio Jones/Reuters]

2 hours ago (20:36 GMT)

Biden ‘praying the verdict is the right verdict’

Before the verdict was announced, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he believed the case was “overwhelming”.

He said he had spoken to Floyd’s family on Monday and “can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling”.

“They’re a good family and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is,” Biden said. “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it’s overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now.”