Police officer, suspect dead after security breach at US Capitol

Suspect rammed car into two Capitol Police officers, was shot when he ‘lunged’ toward police.

US Capitol Police officers investigate a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington [AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite]
2 Apr 2021

A US Capitol Police officer is dead after a man rammed his vehicle into a barrier just outside the Capitol building on Friday. The driver of the car was shot by police and died after being taken to a hospital in critical condition. Another officer has been hospitalised.

“The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers, and then hit the north barricade barrier assets time that suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand,” acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said.

“One of our officers has succumbed to his injuries,” Pittman said.

US Capitol Police responded to the incident at the North Barricade, outside the US Senate, after “reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers” shortly after 13:00 EDT (17:00 GMT).

“A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital,” the Capitol Police tweet said.

There were reports of gun shots at the Capitol as the incident unfolded and police ordered staff via text and a message broadcast on loudspeakers to shelter in place.

“Due to an external security threat located All US Capitol Campus Buildings , no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover,” the text said.

Most members of Congress were not at the Capitol on Friday because both the House of Representatives and Senate are in recess. One member, Representative Ro Khanna was at the Capitol and tweeted that he was safe.

The law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that the suspect was shot and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

Police closed several blocks of Constitution Avenue, the main boulevard running along the north side of the US Capitol building. Video emerging from the scene showed police and emergency response vehicles responding.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher, reporting from the White House, said: “It seems as if the incident is over.”

“Police are going to act with the phrase that we’ve become so used to with ‘an abundance of caution’, to make sure that the threat is over for the time being, and that they are fully in control of the situation at the Capitol Hill complex before they make any further statement,” Fisher said.

Security at the Capitol has been very heavy since a mob attacked police and overran security checkpoints on January 6 after attending a political rally organized by former President Donald Trump.

This is a developing story…

Source: Al Jazeera

