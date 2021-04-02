Taiwan train derails in tunnel, many feared dead

The train was travelling to Taitung when it came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien, causing some carriages to hit the wall.

A train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday with many people feared dead, the fire department said.

According to media reports, at least one person is confirmed dead and two others injured, but there are fears that the casualties could go up.

As many as 350 passengers were reportedly aboard the train when it derailed.

The train, travelling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the fire department said in a statement.

“Preliminary visual observations are of many people with no signs of life,” it said.