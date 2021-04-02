Live
BREAKING
News

Taiwan train derails in tunnel, many feared dead

The train was travelling to Taitung when it came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien, causing some carriages to hit the wall.

2 Apr 2021

A train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday with many people feared dead, the fire department said.

According to media reports, at least one person is confirmed dead and two others injured, but there are fears that the casualties could go up.

As many as 350 passengers were reportedly aboard the train when it derailed.

The train, travelling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the fire department said in a statement.

“Preliminary visual observations are of many people with no signs of life,” it said.

Source: Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

In tourist-free Bali, artists persevere through ‘darkest moment’

Art and culture are closely linked in the Indonesian island of Bali, but the absence of the tourists who buy their work has hurt artists [File: Made Nagi/EPA]

Record number of Filipino lawyers killed under Duterte’s watch

The Philippine Supreme Court, whose members are now mostly Duterte appointees, denounced the killings and harassments of lawyers as 'an assault on the judiciary' [File: Francis Malasig/EPA]

Venezuela: Two soldiers killed by land mine near Colombia border

Venezuelan soldiers patrol by boat on the Arauca River, the border between Colombia and Venezuela, as seen from Arauquita, Colombia, March 28, 2021 [File: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]

US: We we will work in ‘lockstep’ with Japan, S Korea on N Korea

In the wake of last week's North Korean ballistic missile tests, the US State Department says 'denuclearisation will remain at the centre of American policy towards North Korea', even as President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with Kim Jong Un [File: KCNA via Reuters]
Most Read

‘I thought he was dead’: Paramedic says of George Floyd

Witness Derek Smith, a paramedic, told the court how he and colleagues tried to revive George Floyd [Court TV via AP, Pool]

Mother tried to save 9-year-old boy in California mass shooting

Investigators gather outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, California, March 31, 2021 [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]

Donald who? How Biden is outshining Trump (and Obama)

US President Joe Biden has signed more than 50 executive actions since taking office [File: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque]

US, Philippines discuss Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

Chinese vessels, believed to be crewed by Chinese maritime militia personnel, are seen at Whitsun Reef within the Philippine exclusive economic zone on Saturday [Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters]