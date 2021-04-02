Live
News|Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar: India’s cricket legend hospitalised with COVID

Former Indian captain says he has been hospitalised ‘as a matter of abundant precaution’ after contracting the virus last week.

Tendulkar, who will turn 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive last week [File: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images]
Tendulkar, who will turn 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive last week [File: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images]
2 Apr 2021

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure after contracting the novel coronavirus last week.

Tendulkar, who will turn 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms.

“As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised,” he said on Friday on Twitter. “I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone,” he added.

The former Indian captain retired from the professional game in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.

He lives in Mumbai, the capital of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra, which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra had as many as 43,183 new cases on Friday, with the country’s financial hub Mumbai reporting 8,646 of them – both a record for single-day infections.

India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the highest daily number in six months, as several states were hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

People work to put out a fire in a makeshift market near a Rohingya camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh [Shafiqur Rahman/AP Photo]

How COVID-19 has overwhelmed ICUs in Syrian capital

The latest virus surge which many are referring to as a third wave has overwhelmed hospitals in Damascus [AFP]

American couple arrested over plot to join ISIL in Yemen

Assistant Attorney General John Demers said the case shows that groups like ISIL still exert a pull on some people in the US [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]

Conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray risks dragging on for years: Report

People stand next to a damaged building at Ksanet Junior Secondary School, which was shelled as federal-aligned forces entered the city and allegedly looted by Eritrean forces in Wukro, north of Mekelle [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]
Most Read

Record number of Filipino lawyers killed under Duterte’s watch

The Philippine Supreme Court, whose members are now mostly Duterte appointees, denounced the killings and harassments of lawyers as 'an assault on the judiciary' [File: Francis Malasig/EPA]

Dozens killed, many trapped after Taiwan train derails in tunnel

At least 36 people were killed after a train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday morning [Facebook/@HualienfastNews/ Reuters]

Mother tried to save 9-year-old boy in California mass shooting

Investigators gather outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, California, March 31, 2021 [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]

Hindu right-wing groups in US got $833,000 of federal COVID fund

People in New York celebrate the groundbreaking for a Hindu temple in the Indian city of Ayodhya [File: Alba Vigaray/EPA]