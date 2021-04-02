Sachin Tendulkar: India’s cricket legend hospitalised with COVID

Former Indian captain says he has been hospitalised ‘as a matter of abundant precaution’ after contracting the virus last week.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure after contracting the novel coronavirus last week.

Tendulkar, who will turn 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms.

“As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised,” he said on Friday on Twitter. “I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone,” he added.

The former Indian captain retired from the professional game in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.

He lives in Mumbai, the capital of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra, which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra had as many as 43,183 new cases on Friday, with the country’s financial hub Mumbai reporting 8,646 of them – both a record for single-day infections.

India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the highest daily number in six months, as several states were hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.