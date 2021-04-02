Live
News|Rohingya

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

The second deadly blaze at a Rohingya camp in less than two weeks kills at least three, Bangladesh officials say.

People work to put out a fire in a makeshift market near a Rohingya camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh [Shafiqur Rahman/AP Photo]
People work to put out a fire in a makeshift market near a Rohingya camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh [Shafiqur Rahman/AP Photo]
2 Apr 2021

A fire has destroyed more than 20 shops in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, killing at least three people, police and witnesses said.

Local police chief Ahmed Sanjur Morshed on Friday said they recovered the bodies from the debris after it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control.

Several other people were injured in the blaze, the second deadly fire in less than two weeks.

The fire broke out early on Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp – home to more than 600,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar – were asleep.

The fire broke out early on Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong refugee camp were asleep [Shafiqur Rahman/AP Photo]
Sayedul Mustafa, the owner of a shop, confirmed the dead were his staff.

“We had five workers who slept in the shop but three of them were missing. Then after the fire was put out with water, we found one body first, then all three. Two people survived by the grace of Allah,” Aneesul Mustafa, a Rohingya refugee and the owner’s relative, told The Associated Press news agency.

It was not clear how the fire began.

Local fire chief Imdadul Hoque said the latest blaze would have been catastrophic had it not been quickly controlled as the market is close to tens of thousands of highly inflammable bamboo and tarpaulin shanties where most of the Rohingya live.

Two other serious fires this year have also set alarm bells ringing over safety conditions in the camps where about one million of the Muslim refugees have been living since fleeing military clampdowns in neighbouring Myanmar in recent years.

Aid agencies and the government had started rebuilding shelters after a massive fire on March 22 killed 15 people, while 560 others were injured and about 45,000 became homeless. They are still investigating the cause of that blaze.

In January, a fire swept through at Nayapara camp, another Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar that left thousands without shelter. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 550 shelters – home to at least 3,500 people – were either totally or partially destroyed in the blaze, as well as 150 shops and a facility belonging to a non-profit organisation.

Kutupalong camp is home to more than 600,000 Rohingya refugees [Shafiqur Rahman/AP Photo]
Authorities have sent about 13,000 refugees to an island in recent months, promising a better life for more than one million Rohingya, most of whom fled Myanmar in 2017 following a major crackdown by the country’s military.

Bangladesh has hosted the refugees in crowded camps and is eager to begin sending them back to Buddhist-majority Myanmar, but several attempts failed because the Rohingya refused to go, fearing more violence in a country that denies them basic rights including citizenship.

The repatriation effort was made even more uncertain in February, when Myanmar’s military staged a coup and replaced the elected, civilian government that had been in office since 2016.

Source: Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

How COVID-19 has overwhelmed ICUs in Syrian capital

The latest virus surge which many are referring to as a third wave has overwhelmed hospitals in Damascus [AFP]

American couple arrested over plot to join ISIL in Yemen

Assistant Attorney General John Demers said the case shows that groups like ISIL still exert a pull on some people in the US [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]

Conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray risks dragging on for years: Report

People stand next to a damaged building at Ksanet Junior Secondary School, which was shelled as federal-aligned forces entered the city and allegedly looted by Eritrean forces in Wukro, north of Mekelle [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Oil giants win New York climate suit as court urges political fix

In a suit brought by New York City against Exxon Mobil and other energy giants such as BP, a federal appeals court said global warming 'is a uniquely international concern' that requires the federal government to step in rather than judges [File: Richard Drew/AP Photo]
Most Read

Iraq infections surge as coronavirus variant fuels second wave

Staff at an intensive care clinic in Baghdad say space has become extremely limited amid a surge in infections [Courtesy: Hassan Kamal al-Deen/MSF]

Dozens killed, many trapped after Taiwan train derails in tunnel

At least 36 people were killed after a train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday morning [Facebook/@HualienfastNews/ Reuters]

Record number of Filipino lawyers killed under Duterte’s watch

The Philippine Supreme Court, whose members are now mostly Duterte appointees, denounced the killings and harassments of lawyers as 'an assault on the judiciary' [File: Francis Malasig/EPA]

Mother tried to save 9-year-old boy in California mass shooting

Investigators gather outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, California, March 31, 2021 [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]