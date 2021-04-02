Live
News|Politics

Dutch PM Rutte survives no-confidence vote despite censure

Chances of forming a new government dealt a serious blow after parliament accused him of not telling the truth about formation of cabinet.

Rutte [seated left] a conservative who has been in office for more than 10 years, pointed to his record and said he hoped to continue leading the country despite the latest political commotion [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
Rutte [seated left] a conservative who has been in office for more than 10 years, pointed to his record and said he hoped to continue leading the country despite the latest political commotion [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
2 Apr 2021

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s chances of forming a new government were dealt a serious blow on Friday, as parliament passed a formal motion of disapproval, saying he had not told the truth about remarks made during government formation talks.

However, legislators narrowly failed to pass a no-confidence motion which would have forced Rutte to resign.

“Parliament has given me a serious message and I will try my very best to win back confidence”, Rutte told reporters after the debate. It was not clear when and in what form government formation talks would resume.

“This was a very serious matter, for which I have offered my apologies,” Rutte said.

The crisis arose on Thursday after documents showed that during the negotiations Rutte had discussed a possible new job for a prominent member of parliament who had been critical of his previous cabinet. Rutte had previously said he did not do so.

“The only thing I can do here is say from the bottom of my heart, my toes, say what happened, what went well, what went wrong, that I never lied,” Rutte said in parliament.

Rutte, 54, a conservative who has been in office for more than 10 years, pointed to his record and said he hoped to continue leading the country.

On March 25, talks on forming a new government were abruptly put on hold when one negotiator, rushing out of parliament after learning she had tested positive for the coronavirus, unwittingly revealed a sensitive document to a news photographer.

The document showed negotiators were discussing a position “elsewhere” for popular MP Pieter Omtzigt, a prominent critic of Rutte’s previous cabinet, although Omtzigt’s Christian Democrats were part of the ruling coalition. The cryptic remark has been interpreted as implying outside parliament or outside the Netherlands.

‘Lied to the whole country’

Rutte told reporters on March 25 he had not been the one to mention Omtzigt’s position.

In parliament on Thursday, Rutte told sceptical legislators that he knew he had mentioned a possible cabinet post for Omtzigt in a private conversation but had forgotten that he had also talked about it during formal talks about the Cabinet.

This, he said, meant he had technically not said anything untrue.

Opposition far-right legislator Geert Wilders, who filed the no-confidence motion, said Rutte had “lied to the whole country”.

“Seek a job elsewhere yourself,” Wilders said. “We cannot go further with this PM.”

Omtzigt, who was sworn in as a member of parliament on Wednesday, said the implication he should be removed was “an affront to the Dutch voter”.

He demanded full transparency about how his name had come to be on the document.

Rutte’s conservative VVD party convincingly won last month’s national elections, even though his government resigned in January over a scandal in which thousands of families were wrongfully accused of child care benefit fraud for years, often on the basis of ethnicity.

Omtzigt had persistently asked questions about the matter until it became fully public.

Source: Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Myanmar refuses to accept Rohingya girl deported by India: Report

An Indian Border Security Force soldier at a Rohingya camp on the outskirts of Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir [File: Channi Anand/AP]

Hindu right-wing groups in US got $833,000 of federal COVID fund

People in New York celebrate the groundbreaking for a Hindu temple in the Indian city of Ayodhya [File: Alba Vigaray/EPA]

Dozens killed after packed Taiwan train derails in tunnel

At least 36 people were killed after a train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday morning [Taiwan National Fire Agency via Reuters]

In tourist-free Bali, artists persevere through ‘darkest moment’

Art and culture are closely linked in the Indonesian island of Bali, but the absence of the tourists who buy their work has hurt artists [File: Made Nagi/EPA]
Most Read

Donald who? How Biden is outshining Trump (and Obama)

US President Joe Biden has signed more than 50 executive actions since taking office [File: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque]

Mother tried to save 9-year-old boy in California mass shooting

Investigators gather outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, California, March 31, 2021 [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]

‘I thought he was dead’: Paramedic says of George Floyd

Witness Derek Smith, a paramedic, told the court how he and colleagues tried to revive George Floyd [Court TV via AP, Pool]

US, Philippines discuss Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

Chinese vessels, believed to be crewed by Chinese maritime militia personnel, are seen at Whitsun Reef within the Philippine exclusive economic zone on Saturday [Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters]