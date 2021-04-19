Fun Ramadan activities to do with your kids

Festive decorations for Ramadan that you can make to liven up your home for suhoor and iftar.

Ramadan is celebrated around the world in many different nations, all with varying traditions. But one common thread found throughout the global Muslim community is the sense of togetherness this month brings.

This year, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many parts of the world are still in different stages of lockdown and social distancing – which means large gatherings with family and friends may not be possible.

At Al Jazeera, we have put together some activities you can do with your children throughout the month of Ramadan, using the basics you have at home to liven up your suhoor and iftar tables.

Make these decorations and share your creations with us on our social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

For those of you who are more ambitious, here’s an origami Ramadan crescent and a star to make and use as wall decorations.

You can download and print this here: Ramadan crescent and star.