Live
News

US backs Japan’s Fukushima plans despite S Korea’s concerns

Seoul fails to gain US support against Japan’s decision to release contaminated water from Fukushima nuclear plant.

The Japanese government decided to release treated water containing tritium from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean [File: Kimimasa Mayama/EPA]
The Japanese government decided to release treated water containing tritium from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean [File: Kimimasa Mayama/EPA]
18 Apr 2021

US climate envoy John Kerry has reaffirmed Washington’s confidence in Japan’s decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea despite concerns raised by South Korea.

Kerry arrived in Seoul on Saturday to discuss international efforts to tackle global warming, on a trip that included a stop in China ahead of President Joe Biden’s virtual summit with world leaders on climate change this month.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong sought to rally support behind the country’s protest against the Fukushima plan at a dinner meeting with Kerry.

Under the plan, more than one million tonnes of water will be discharged from the plant wrecked by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 into the nearby sea off Japan’s east coast.

Seoul strongly rebuked the decision, with the foreign ministry summoning the Japanese ambassador and President Moon Jae-in ordering officials to explore petitioning an international court.

“Minister Chung conveyed our government and people’s serious concerns about Japan’s decision, and asked the US side to take interest and cooperate so that Japan will provide information in a more transparent and speedy manner,” the ministry said in a statement.

But Kerry, at a media roundtable on Sunday, said Tokyo had made the decision in a transparent manner and will continue following due procedures.

‘Very rigorous process’

“The US is confident that the government of Japan is in very full consultations with the IAEA,” he said, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“The IAEA has set up a very rigorous process and I know that Japan has weighed all the options and the effects and they’ve been very transparent about the decision and the process.”

The former US secretary of state added that Washington would closely monitor Japan’s implementation “like every country, to make certain there is no public health threat”.

“We think we have confidence in the ability of IAEA and Japan and our relationship with the agency. We need to see how it progresses, and how they do, but we don’t think it is appropriate for the US to jump into a process that’s already underway and where there are very clear rules and expectations,” Kerry said.

 

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
More from News

Three killed, two wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

War-torn Syria to hold presidential elections on May 26

Syrian President Assad and his wife Asma cast their vote inside a polling station during last year's parliamentary elections in Damascus, Syria [File: SANA/Reuters]

Quake hits southern Iran, no damage reported at nuclear plant

India continues reporting record high daily COVID cases

Policemen wearing protective face masks ask people to sit while waiting to enter the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station in Mumbai [Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]
Most Read

COVID roundup: India’s record cases, no masks in Israel

The vaccination campaigns are speeding up but rising cases have forced new lockdowns and restrictions around the world [Georgi Licovski/EPA]

Ukraine-Turkey cooperation has its limits

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 10, 2021 [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]

Saudi, Iranian officials held direct talks in Iraq: Report

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement and Saudi Arabia have been engaged in tit-for-tat attacks for years [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]

‘It is really bad’: Nigerians go hungry as food inflation soars

Food inflation in Nigeria rose to 22.95 percent in March, caused by wide-ranging price increases across items such as cereals, yam, meat, fish and fruits [File: KC Nwakalor/Bloomberg]