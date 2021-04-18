Nearly 100 people injured after eight carriages derailed in the city of Qalyubia, north of Cairo.

Ninety-seven people were injured when some train carriages derailed in Egypt’s Qalyubia province north of Cairo, the health ministry said in a statement.

More than 50 ambulances rushed to the site and moved the injured to three hospitals in the province, it said on Sunday.

Some local media reports said some people had been killed in the accident.

The cause of the accident was not yet clear.

Egypt has seen several railway tragedies in recent years.

At least 20 people were killed and nearly 200 were injured in March when two trains collided near Tahta, about 440km (275 miles) south of Cairo.

Earlier this week, 15 people were injured after another train derailed in the northern province of Minya al-Qamh.

