Live
BREAKING
News

Egypt: Dozens injured after train derails near Cairo

Nearly 100 people injured after eight carriages derailed in the city of Qalyubia, north of Cairo.

18 Apr 2021
|
Updated
3 minutes ago

Ninety-seven people were injured when some train carriages derailed in Egypt’s Qalyubia province north of Cairo, the health ministry said in a statement.

More than 50 ambulances rushed to the site and moved the injured to three hospitals in the province, it said on Sunday.

Some local media reports said some people had been killed in the accident.

The cause of the accident was not yet clear.

Egypt has seen several railway tragedies in recent years.

At least 20 people were killed and nearly 200 were injured in March when two trains collided near Tahta, about 440km (275 miles) south of Cairo.

Earlier this week, 15 people were injured after another train derailed in the northern province of Minya al-Qamh.

More to follow.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

Three killed, two wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

War-torn Syria to hold presidential elections on May 26

Syrian President Assad and his wife Asma cast their vote inside a polling station during last year's parliamentary elections in Damascus, Syria [File: SANA/Reuters]

US backs Japan’s Fukushima plans despite S Korea’s concerns

The Japanese government decided to release treated water containing tritium from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean [File: Kimimasa Mayama/EPA]

Quake hits southern Iran, no damage reported at nuclear plant

Most Read

‘I still have nightmares’: Surviving Australia’s Kangaroo Point

Activists in Brisbane have been campaigning for the release of men held at Kangaroo Point immigration centre, a makeshift holding centre for refugees and migrants who came from island detention centres for medical attention [Lux Adams/Al Jazeera]

COVID roundup: India’s record cases, no masks in Israel

The vaccination campaigns are speeding up but rising cases have forced new lockdowns and restrictions around the world [Georgi Licovski/EPA]

Ukraine-Turkey cooperation has its limits

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 10, 2021 [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]

‘It is really bad’: Nigerians go hungry as food inflation soars

Food inflation in Nigeria rose to 22.95 percent in March, caused by wide-ranging price increases across items such as cereals, yam, meat, fish and fruits [File: KC Nwakalor/Bloomberg]