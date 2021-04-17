Live
Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny ‘could die at any moment’: Doctor

Doctor says jailed Russian opposition leader at risk of cardiac arrest, kidneys impaired after weeks on hunger strike.

Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from poisoning he blames on the Kremlin [File: Press service of Simonovsky District Court/Handout via Reuters]
17 Apr 2021

A doctor for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, has said his health is deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.

Physician Yaroslav Ashikhmin said on Saturday that test results he received from Navalny’s family show him with sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys.

“Our patient could die at any moment,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors union, said on Twitter that “action must be taken immediately”.

Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most visible and adamant opponent.

His personal physicians have not been allowed to see him in prison. He went on a hunger strike to protest against the refusal to let them visit when he began experiencing severe back pain and a loss of feeling in his legs.

Navalny said on Friday that prison authorities had threatened to put him in a straitjacket to force-feed him unless he abandons his hunger strike.

Russia’s state penitentiary service has said that Navalny is receiving all the medical help he needs.

Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where had spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Russian officials have denied any involvement and even questioned whether Navalny was poisoned, which was confirmed by several European laboratories.

He was ordered to serve two and a half years in prison on the grounds that his long recovery in Germany violated a suspended sentence he had been given for a fraud conviction in a case that Navalny says was politically motivated.

Source: News Agencies

