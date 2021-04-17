Live
News

Israeli air strikes target Gaza again after rocket attack

Israel imposed a blockade of Gaza’s sea and land borders after Hamas seized control in 2007. The two sides have since fought three wars.

The targets of Israeli attacks reportedly included a 'training facility, an anti-aircraft missile launcher post, a concrete production plant & terror tunnel infrastructure' [File: AP Photo]
The targets of Israeli attacks reportedly included a 'training facility, an anti-aircraft missile launcher post, a concrete production plant & terror tunnel infrastructure' [File: AP Photo]
17 Apr 2021

The Israeli military has carried out air attacks against what it says were targets in the Gaza Strip following a rocket attack from the Palestinian enclave, the second such exchange in recent days.

Saturday’s attacks hit what the military described as “terror targets” operated by Gaza’s ruling faction Hamas.

A statement by the Israeli army said the targets included a “training facility, an anti-aircraft missile launcher post, a concrete production plant & terror tunnel infrastructure”.

Witnesses and security sources said the raids hit two fighter “training sites” in southern Gaza and another target in central Gaza, according to the AFP news agency.

A Hamas spokesman said despite the Israeli action, “Gaza still fights and doesn’t break”.

It was the second exchange of hostilities in the week. Late on Thursday, rockets were fired at southern Israel, prompting the Israeli army to launch air attacks on Gaza that caused no casualties.

Israel imposed a blockade of Gaza’s sea and land borders after Hamas seized control in 2007. The two sides have since fought three wars.

A fragile truce has endured in recent years despite occasional flare-ups, with Palestinians firing rockets at Israel and the latter responding with air attacks on the coastal enclave.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

Myanmar frees thousands of prisoners but many dissidents excluded

Most of the detainees released on Saturday were jailed before the February 1 coup [Stringer/Reuters]

WHO ‘very concerned’ as virus numbers climb in Papua New Guinea

Throughout all of 2020, the impoverished country of more than eight million people recorded just 900 cases, but on Thursday, its total climbed to more than 9,300 with 82 deaths [Gorethy Kenneth/AFP]

‘Frightening’: Weekend shutdown in Delhi as COVID grips India

Total cases in India have gone past 14.5 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 32 million infections [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

Peru’s Vizcarra banned from public office over vaccine scandal

Before the ban, Vizcarra had been due to take up a seat in Congress following elections on Sunday, having obtained the highest number of votes cast for any legislator [File: Cris Bouroncle/AFP]
Most Read

Castro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms his retirement

Raul Castro led Cuba's army, then succeeded his brother Fidel as president of the country, then first secretary of the Communist Party [File: Alejandro Ernesto/Pool/Reuters]

For Erdogan’s Istanbul Canal project, critics see few winners

With an estimated build time of seven years and a price tag ranging from $9.3bn to $14.6bn, according to government estimates, the Istanbul Canal has been framed by its supporters as a smart investment that will pay returns in the form of shipping revenues and reduced traffic in the Bosphorus Strait [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

Ukraine may seek nuclear weapons if left out of NATO: Diplomat

Ukraine's years-long push for NATO membership has acquired renewed urgency as a result of heightened tensions with Russia [File: Serhiy Takhmazov/Reuters]

‘It is really bad’: Nigerians go hungry as food inflation soars

Food inflation in Nigeria rose to 22.95 percent in March, caused by wide-ranging price increases across items such as cereals, yam, meat, fish and fruits [File: KC Nwakalor/Bloomberg]