Live
News

Czechia expels Russian diplomats over 2014 ammunition depot blast

Eighteen Russian diplomats identified as spies given 48 hours to leave the country, officials say.

The Russian diplomats have been given 48 hours to leave the country [File: David W Cerny/Reuters]
The Russian diplomats have been given 48 hours to leave the country [File: David W Cerny/Reuters]
17 Apr 2021

The Czech Republic has announced that it is expelling 18 Russian diplomats identified as spies over a huge ammunition depot explosion in 2014.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Saturday the Czech intelligence agencies had provided evidence about the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive explosion that killed two people. He said the Czech Republic, as a sovereign state, had to react to those findings.

“There is well-grounded suspicion about the involvement of officers of the Russian intelligence service GRU, unit 29155, in the explosion of ammunitions depot in the Vrbetice area,” Babis said.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also serving as the foreign minister, said the Russian embassy staffers were clearly identified as Russian military spies.

“Eighteen employees of the Russian embassy must leave our republic within 48 hours,” Hamacek told reporters.

In Russia, the Interfax news agency cited Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the upper house’s international affairs committee, as saying Prague’s claims that Russian intelligence officers were involved in the explosion were absurd.

Moscow’s response to the expulsion of 18 diplomats should be proportionate, Dzhabarov said on Saturday.

Several explosions shook the Vrbetice ammunition depot, 330km (205 miles) southeast of the capital, Prague, on October 16, 2014.

The explosions killed employees of a private company that was renting the depot from a state military organisation.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Lebanon faces tough Ramadan amid ‘insane’ food prices

Bolsonaro-Biden deal to protect the Amazon stalls amid pressure

Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil in August 2019 [File: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]

Myanmar military ruler to attend ASEAN summit in 1st foreign trip

The April 24 meeting of the 10-country bloc is expected to address the continuing crisis in post-coup Myanmar [File: Reuters]

A new era in Cuba?

Most Read

Iran says suspect behind Natanz plant attack identified

The portrait of a man identified as Reza Karimi as shown on Iranian state media [File: IRIB via AP Photo]

‘It is really bad’: Nigerians go hungry as food inflation soars

Food inflation in Nigeria rose to 22.95 percent in March, caused by wide-ranging price increases across items such as cereals, yam, meat, fish and fruits [File: KC Nwakalor/Bloomberg]

British royal family mourns as Prince Philip laid to rest

Pall bearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip [Danny Lawson/Pool via AP]

The Boogaloo movement has a new strategy

An armed group, who identify as "Liberty Boys" and the anti-government group "Boogaloo Bois" protest outside the Oregon State Capitol, as they advocate for less government control, in Salem, Oregon, U.S., January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic