Live
News

Protesters shot dead by police at Bangladesh power plant

The incident took place on Saturday as workers were demanding a pay rise at a Chinese-backed coal-fired power plant.

Workers were protesting over unpaid wages, working hours and alleged discrimination [File: Monirul Alam/EPA]
Workers were protesting over unpaid wages, working hours and alleged discrimination [File: Monirul Alam/EPA]
17 Apr 2021

At least five people have been shot dead and dozens injured when police opened fire at workers demanding a pay rise at a Chinese-backed coal-fired power plant in southeast Bangladesh.

They were protesting over unpaid wages, working hours and alleged discrimination.

Azizul Islam, Banshkhali police chief, said about 2,000 protesters threw rocks and bricks at police, who responded with gunfire on Saturday.

Four bodies with bullet wounds were taken to Banshkhali’s main hospital, a doctor there said, adding that 12 wounded were being treated.

Police confirmed the death of one more protester and injuries to 19 people, including three policemen, who were taken to a hospital in Chittagong.

The $2.4bn power plant, located 265km (165 miles) southeast of the capital, Dhaka, is a main source of foreign investment in Bangladesh, and one of a series of projects Beijing is pushing to cultivate closer ties with Dhaka.

Rights activists say the plant does not meet environmental impact standards and was built without public consultation. It has been at the centre of other deadly protests in recent years.

In 2016, China’s SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction signed a deal with S Alam Group, a Bangladeshi conglomerate responsible for construction at the site.

That year, four demonstrators opposing its construction were killed after villagers for and against the power plant clashed before riot police opened fire after coming under attack.

One man was killed in 2017 when police fired shots at a rally.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

Why Joe Biden will not change Palestinian lives

A woman reacts in front of a Palestinian house demolished by Israeli forces near Hebron [File: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]

Iran rejects claim Ukraine’s plane shot down intentionally

Ukraine International Airlines flight was shot down with two missiles fired from an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp battery in January 2020 [File: AFP]

Eritrea confirms its troops are fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Eritrea and Ethiopia blame the conflict on TPLF-orchestrated attacks on federal army camps in early November and describe it as a campaign to restore law and order [File: Baz Ratner/Reuters]

Russian security service briefly detains Ukrainian diplomat

Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have been rising amid a build-up of Russian troops along the border and clashes in eastern Ukraine between the army and pro-Moscow separatists [File: Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Frightening’: Weekend shutdown in Delhi as COVID grips India

Total cases in India have gone past 14.5 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 32 million infections [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

Castro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms his retirement

Raul Castro led Cuba's army, then succeeded his brother Fidel as president of the country, then first secretary of the Communist Party [File: Alejandro Ernesto/Pool/Reuters]

‘It is really bad’: Nigerians go hungry as food inflation soars

Food inflation in Nigeria rose to 22.95 percent in March, caused by wide-ranging price increases across items such as cereals, yam, meat, fish and fruits [File: KC Nwakalor/Bloomberg]

Ukraine may seek nuclear weapons if left out of NATO: Diplomat

Ukraine's years-long push for NATO membership has acquired renewed urgency as a result of heightened tensions with Russia [File: Serhiy Takhmazov/Reuters]