Live
News|Politics

Opponents of Myanmar coup announce unity government

Win Myint designated as president, deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi named as state counsellor.

Announcement comes as protests against military coup and violence continue across the country [Handout photo/Facebook via AFP]
Announcement comes as protests against military coup and violence continue across the country [Handout photo/Facebook via AFP]
16 Apr 2021

The committee representing Myanmar’s dismissed parliament has announced the formation of a new “unity government” which includes removed lawmakers, members of ethnic groups and figures in the anti-coup protest, saying their aim was to root out military rule.

The announcement was made on Friday by Dr Sasa, who has been designated by the dismissed parliament as representative to the United Nations.

“For the first time in our history, Myanmar has a unity government,” he declared on social media, posting the document showing Win Myint as president and Aung San Suu Kyi as state counsellor.

Myanmar’s acting Vice President Mahn Win Khaing Than was appointed interim prime minister. Dr Sasa himself has been designated as the union minister in international cooperation.

The latest development comes as thousands of people staged different forms of protests nationwide – from the “silent strike” in Yangon to protest marches in Mandalay and elsewhere – against the February 1 coup and denouncing the violent crackdown that killed more than 700 people.

Photos circulating on social media showed Myanmar’s old capital looking like a ghost town as the usually busy streets and intersections are left completely empty. Some vehicles were seen passing by in the downtown area of Yangon, supposedly teeming with people marking the country’s New Year festival.

“Let’s make the roads silent,” protest leader Ei Thinzar Maung posted on her Facebook page. “We have to stage a Silent Strike to show our sorrow for the martyrs who have scarified [sacrificed] their lives. The most silent voice is the loudest.”

Friday is the third day of the five-day traditional Buddhist New Year holiday, known as Thingyan.

Most people this year are shunning the usual festivities to focus on their campaign against the generals who overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s government and locked up with many others.

Defiant civilians

In Mandalay, thousands of masked protesters marched carrying huge banners calling for the military to stand down.

Thousands of people also marched in Hpakant, the jade town in Kachin state.

In the Sagaing region, hundreds of protesters rode their vehicles and waved the flag of the National League for Democracy (NLD) of the country’s overthrown leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

On Thursday, a protest organiser in the region, Wai Moe Naing, was detained by the military.

Similar scenes of defiant civilians on their motorbikes were seen along the coast of the Tanintharyi region.

In Loikaw, the capital of Kayah state, hundreds of protesters gathered in an open field to stage a sticky rice ball strike, according to photos posted on social media by the Kantarawaddy Times.

Activists take part in a protest on bicycles as part of the continuing demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on Thursday [Handout photo/Facebook via AFP]
Two people were shot dead in the central town of Myingyan in violence overnight, Radio Free Asia reported.

The military has also been rounding up its critics and has published the names of more than 200 people wanted under a law that makes it illegal to encourage mutiny or dereliction of duty in the armed forces.

Late on Thursday, soldiers raided a famous Buddhist monastery in Mandalay and arrested two people, the Myanmar Now media group reported.

The crackdown continued on Friday, with reports of security forces taking civilians from their homes in the Aung Zaya district in Yangon, stopping motorists in Bago Division.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

What are the Benin bronzes, and why are they so controversial?

Visitors sit before the contentious Benin plaques exhibit (more commonly known as the Benin bronzes) at the British Museum in London [File: David Cliff/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

India: Vaccine exclusion fears over digital ID, face recognition

A health worker readies a COVID-19 vaccine as another comforts an elderly woman at a health centre in Bahakajari village in an interior part of northeast India's Assam state [File: Anupam Nath/AP]

US-China tech decoupling: IMF warns of global GDP crunch

The Biden administration earlier this month added seven Chinese supercomputing firms to the list of entities that US businesses cannot sell to without special permission, expanding a crackdown that began under Trump [File: Andy Wong/AP Photo]

From Germany to Ireland, a fresh push to return the Benin bronzes

A view of the Benin bronze depicting the Oba of Benin is seen at The Sir Duncan Rice Library, the University of Aberdeen, Scotland [University of Aberdeen/Handout via Reuters]
Most Read

India reports another record daily rise in COVID infections

A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus disease outside the mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Duterte urged to confront Chinese ‘bullying’ in South China Sea

The Philippine Coast Guard reported on Thursday that despite repeated demands by Manila that Chinese ships leave Whitsun Reef, at least 240 Chinese vessels remain in the area and surrounding waters as recently as Wednesday [Philippine Coast Guard]

At least eight killed in Indianapolis shooting

The Fedex facility is located close to the international airport [File: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP]

Greek, Turkish foreign ministers clash at press conference

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias gestures as he talks during a joint media statement with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right [Burhan Ozbilici/AP Photo]