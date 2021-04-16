Police spokeswoman says multiple people shot in the US city at location close to the international airport.

Multiple people have been shot at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis in the United States and the suspected gunman has killed himself, police said.

Indianapolis police spokeswoman Genae Cook told reporters early on Friday that when police arrived at the scene late on Thursday, officers observed an active shooting incident at the facility – a FedEx site on Mirabel Road, Indianapolis.

“We have multiple people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds,” Cook said, adding that there were others who have been transported to various hospitals throughout the area.

She added that the gunman has died.

The facility is located close to the international airport.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime-scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV media outlet that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

“I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle and he was firing in the open,” Jeremiah Miller said.

US shootings

At the end of last month, four people, including a child, were shot dead in an office building in southern California.

On March 22, 10 people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

That came less than a week after a man shot and killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at spas in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nearly 40,000 people in the United States die each year from guns, more than half of those being suicides.

More to follow