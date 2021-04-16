India reports another record daily rise in COVID infections

India records 217,353 cases in the last 24 hours – the eighth record daily increase in nine days.

India has reported a record daily increase of 217,353 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed – the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,185 to reach a total of 174,308, the health ministry’s data showed on Friday.

Total coronavirus cases reached nearly 14.3 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 31 million infections.

More details soon.